Win cash and the world’s clearest selfie-camera smartphone, TECNO CAMON 17P

TECNO Mobile’s CAMON 17P smartphone which boasts the clearest selfie-camera in the market, launches in South Africa on 21 October.

To celebrate this elegantly designed device with world-class camera technology, TECNO is running the #TimeToStandOut selfie-challenge.

Elegantly designed, boasting a 6.8inch Full High-Definition Screen with 90Hz refresh rate for an incomparable immersive cinema experience, a 5000mAh 18W Flash Charging battery to ensure your phone is always ready to go when you are, the arrival of the CAMON 17P marks a watershed moment in the local smartphone market.

It speaks directly to the younger generations and the young-at-heart who desire smartphone features that do not simply function, but use them as tools of self-expression which amplify who they are – bold, passionate and go-getting individuals.

Here’s how to win

It’s a selfie challenge – TECNO is searching for the best selfies, the ones that stand out from the rest.

To enter the competition, participants need to be creative with their selfies to show what makes them stand out from the crowd.

Entrants need to share their selfies on their favourite social media networks using the campaign hashtags #TECNOMobileZA #CAMON17P #TimeToStandOut #MediaTek and like the @TECNOMobileSouthAfrica Facebook page.

Prizes include cash prizes as well as the chance to win the world’s clearest selfie-camera, the CAMON 17P.

Click here to enter the TECNO CAMOM 17P Competition