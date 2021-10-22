Business Wi-Fi made incredibly simple with Aruba Instant On

Many business owners and their employees have been forced to work from home and they need their home networks to be as fast, secure, and reliable as an on-site network in order for their organisations to survive this digital pivot.

“Home networks are already taxed by multiple laptops, phones, tablets, gaming consoles, and smart TVs on the network.”

“Adding on the work-from-home elements of transacting, engaging, promoting, and connecting—all online—becomes too much for the average router to handle without massive hiccups.”

“Aruba Instant On is now a combined wired and wireless networking solution for home workers, as well as small and growing businesses – with little to no IT support – who are looking for a reliable, secure, easy-to-setup networking solution at an affordable price.”

“The solution includes access points, Ethernet switches, a mobile app and cloud-based web portal to manage the network,” says Warren Gordon, ARUBA/HPE Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking, local distributors of ARUBA/HPE technology.

Gordon points out that Aruba Instant On is the ideal solution for:

Owners of small businesses (under 100 employees) who are responsible for, or are influencers of, networking equipment purchases for the business.

(under 100 employees) who are responsible for, or are influencers of, networking equipment purchases for the business. Work-from-home users, who together with small business owners, can now upgrade their networking capabilities with enterprise-grade technology that is simple to set up, monitor, and scale—with the added benefit of turbo-boosting their Wi-Fi with ultra-high-speed gigabit performance.

There are a number of benefits that accrue to Aruba Instant On users that include:

Speed. Get a blazing-fast Wi-Fi 6 connection that powers faster speeds than previous-generation Wi-Fi routers.

Get a blazing-fast Wi-Fi 6 connection that powers faster speeds than previous-generation Wi-Fi routers. Coverage. Experience fast, reliable connections from corner-to corner of your business/workspace.

Experience fast, reliable connections from corner-to corner of your business/workspace. Easy set-up. Ready, set, go—quickly unbox and set up your network in minutes.

Ready, set, go—quickly unbox and set up your network in minutes. Security. Provide fast, secure connections for guest and employee devices.

Provide fast, secure connections for guest and employee devices. Control. Keep tabs on your network and troubleshoot instantly from the palm of your hand with the mobile app.

Keep tabs on your network and troubleshoot instantly from the palm of your hand with the mobile app. Automatic data routing keeps all your information flowing on the fastest path.

keeps all your information flowing on the fastest path. Automatic software updates keep your Wi-Fi operating at top speeds.

keep your Wi-Fi operating at top speeds. If an error is detected, your network heals itself.

Connect all your devices, even those with a wired connection, including PoS terminals, security cameras, smart locks, printers and smart TVs.

Problem solver

Aruba Instant On solves a number of problems for users:

Smart Mesh Wi-Fi uses multiple Wi-Fi access points that communicate together to blanket the user’s entire business with a strong signal. If only indoor coverage is needed, there’s a choice between free-standing and mounted indoor access points. If exterior areas need to be included, users can add wall-mounted outdoor access points built to withstand rain and summer heat.

Aruba Instant On features two-factor authentication (2FA) to minimise the risk of compromised user login credentials. 2FA provides an additional layer of protection – securing sensitive customer information and preventing attackers from remotely accessing user networks.

Setting up networks initially or adding to them takes just a few clicks and minutes, with step by step guidance from the Aruba Instant On app. Aruba Instant On access points send out the Wi-Fi signal and work together to create a user network. Adding more access points extends and strengthens Wi-Fi coverage area and increases the number of devices that the user’s network can handle. Users can manage up to 25 access points with the app and can also extend wired connections to surveillance cameras, VoIP, PoS system. The user’s Instant On network automatically detects an Instant On switch and adds it to the network.

Users can ensure that the most important tasks have the bandwidth they need for peak performance, simply by setting the bandwidth limits. Instant On automatically prioritises business-critical video and voice calls.

“Aruba has made everything so easy for the user. You can set up your network in minutes with the mobile app and enjoy fast speeds inside and outside; easily manage your network from anywhere; relax knowing you are protected by the latest security automatically—at no extra cost to you,” says Gordon.

For more information contact Duxbury Networking, +27 (0) 11 351 9800, [email protected], www.duxbury.co.za