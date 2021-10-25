Powerful Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G smartphone – Available now

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is now available in South Africa and offers flagship features at an excellent price.

These features include a 108MP camera, lightning-fast charging, and support for 5G.

It is on sale from today, and is available at Vodacom, Foschini Group stores, and Takealot.

Phenomenal camera

The Xiaomi 11T Pro has a feature-rich triple camera array that can capture everything life has to offer.

Its prominent 108MP wide-angle camera features a large sensor to capture flawless photos every time, and is complemented by a 120-degree ultra-wide-angle sensor and a telemacro lens.

The camera supports pro-grade HDR10+ filming, too, which means the Xiaomi 11T Pro can portray over 1 billion colours to provide you with high-quality videos – while 8K recording and audio zooming ensure you do not miss anything when filming your favourite moments.

Performance and lightning-fast charging

The Xiaomi 11T Pro’s powerful camera is supported by premium 5G flagship performance through Qualcomm’s best mobile processor, the Snapdragon 888, along with 8GB RAM for incredible power.

It also features a substantial 256GB storage for all of your apps, files, photos and 8K videos.

Powering this hardware is a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery with Xiaomi’s market-leading 120W HyperCharge technology that charges your smartphone to 100% in only 17 minutes – while 10 minutes of charging gives the Xiaomi 11T Pro up to 7 hours of video playback and 11 hours of call time.

These components are kept at optimal temperatures with unique LiquidCool technology so that your Xiaomi 11T Pro performs at peak levels all day.

Crisp display

Another area where the Xiaomi 11T Pro really shines is its A+ rated 6.67-inch AMOLED display, which features HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support to provide you with picture-perfect clarity.

The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus – the toughest gorilla glass to date – and with a 120Hz refresh rate, you can be sure that your display will always offer smooth performance.

Dolby Atmos audio software and Harman Kardon speakers also provide an unparalleled audio experience when listening to music or watching movies.

Official launch event

The Xiaomi 11T Pro smartphone was launched in South Africa at a virtual event which took place on 24 October.

It was presented by popular Expresso show host Zoë Brown and Syntech’s Angelo Collison, and can be viewed on the Xiaomi South Africa YouTube channel.

The launch event forms part of Xiaomi’s continued focus on the South African market, with an ever-increasing range of Xiaomi smartphones and other products being made available locally.

The Xiaomi brand continues to be a dominant force on the global market and South Africans can be excited about more internationally-acclaimed Xiaomi devices like this one being launched locally in the future.

Click here to buy the Xiaomi 11T Pro.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is available locally in Meteorite Gray and Celestial Blue at a recommended retail price of R13,999 – and you can see this smartphone’s specifications below.