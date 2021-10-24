Adding SA’s rough and rugged terrain to Google Street View

You wouldn’t wear a pair of flip flops to go bushwhacking, nor would you wear hiking boots to the beach.

And when it comes to selecting the best tyres for your 4×4 adventure, the same principle applies.

Whether you’re tackling slippery slopes, muddy trails, jagged rocks or more, you want to do so safely and comfortably, while never sacrificing the elements of comfort, fun, adrenaline and adventure.

Enter the Dunlop Grandtrek range of SUV and 4×4 tyres.

This year, 10 travel lovers – including both experienced 4×4 drivers and novices – have put the tyres to the test and gone once again to places Google hasn’t been, with the 2021 instalment of the Grandtrek Uncharted expedition.

The expedition team set out to find uncharted roads in and around some of the country’s most spectacular gravel passes, that could make their debut on the Google Street View platform with the aid of a special 360-degree camera.

Dunlop is also showcasing some of the footage at www.grandtrek.co.za.

KZN photographer, Kierran Allen, was among those who joined the adventure, taking in the valleys of Gwahumbe Game Reserve and the foothills of Sani Pass to cross into Lesotho.

His vehicle was kitted out with a set of no-nonsense, all-terrain Grandtrek AT3G tyres, which are built for off-road travel, adventure and exploration.

“We were the first ever people to map the whole route for Google Street view.”

“Faced with the forever changing pass, boulder hopping and icy roads, I must say it was a walk in the park with the Grandtrek AT3Gs.”

“Having travelled across the country on many 4×4 trips, having the right tyres keeps your mind at ease and focused on the obstacles ahead of you,” he said.

Fellow photographer, Mike loff, ventured out to uncharted areas of the Western Cape with a set of Grandtrek AT5s, suitable for both on and off-road travel.

“On this adventure we unlocked Die Hel, Swartberg Pass, Seweekspoort and the Bosch Luys Kloof Pass.”

“One thing is for certain, we got there and back in one piece, no punctures and a few hundred kilometres of new Street View for you to enjoy, 360 degrees, from the comfort of your own home,” he said.

For Durbanite Nick Ferreira, Ongoye Forest in KZN was the site of adventure.

“We grappled with some extreme terrain and it would not have been possible without these incredible Dunlop Grandtrek AT3G tyres,” he said.

Lubin Ozoux, CEO of Sumitomo Rubber South Africa, manufacturer of the Dunlop tyre brand, says Dunlop boasts the country’s most extensive range of SUV and 4X4 tyres, backed by Dunlop Sure, the most comprehensive tyre cover for these tyres.

Click here for more on the full range of Grandtrek tyres or to track the Grandtrek Uncharted 2021 Expedition.