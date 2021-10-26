The easiest way to invest in cryptocurrency

Thousands of South Africans are making money through cryptocurrency investments – and you should join OVEX to do the same.

OVEX offers a range of cryptocurrency investment opportunities, including a simple exchange platform where anyone can buy and sell a vast range of cryptocurrencies quickly and securely and with zero fees.

Request for Quote

To get started with OVEX, you will need to create an account by clicking “Get Started.”

After this sign-up process is complete, you can deposit money into your wallet and purchase or sell your preferred cryptocurrency through the Buy/Sell tab.

OVEX’s Request for Quote system supports an extensive range of cryptocurrencies – including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, TUSD, Dogecoin, Solana, and more.

You can buy and sell these cryptocurrencies instantly in whatever volumes you prefer, making OVEX accessible to all South Africans who want to get involved in cryptocurrency.

Investing in cryptocurrency makes particular sense for South Africans as it is a great way to protect yourself from the weak local economy.

OVEX has seen local cryptocurrency demand skyrocket in recent times as a result, and processes billions of rand worth of cryptocurrency investments each month.

This shows there is a big appetite for cryptocurrency in South Africa and that if you don’t invest in it, you are missing out.

OVEX services

OVEX is more than just an exchange for buying and selling cryptocurrency, however.

It offers three additional cryptocurrency products which are popular in the country – Over the Counter (OTC) trading, cryptocurrency arbitrage, and interest accounts.

OVEX OTC offers institutions and high net-worth individuals a secure, private, and personalised trading service.

OVEX cryptocurrency arbitrage involves buying cryptocurrencies for lower prices on certain markets, and selling them at a profit on others.

involves buying cryptocurrencies for lower prices on certain markets, and selling them at a profit on others. Interest accounts work like traditional fixed deposit accounts and offer up to 20% annualised interest on a variety of cryptocurrencies.

There is a product for everyone – so sign up to OVEX today to begin your cryptocurrency journey.