Lenovo ISG and Rectron to offer tailored solutions aimed at SMBs in Southern Africa

The Covid 19 pandemic has impacted many organisations across the world. Specifically, Small and Medium businesses who unlike larger corporations did not have the versatility or contingency to overcome the changes in business environments brought on by the pandemic.

The pandemic has stressed the need for SMBs to accelerate their digital transformation strategies to be able to survive the current environment and build business efficiency and resiliency for the future.

Many SMBs in Southern Africa were not prepared for such a transformation at such short notice.

The gaps that were there prior to the pandemic in terms of digital capacity and infrastructure are still there, also, the pandemic has brought further challenges along with it such as cyber security threats and data integrity concerns.

Whilst a short term move to the public cloud has helped many SMBs to adapt to the “new normal”, many SMBs are now looking for tailored end to end infrastructure solutions to maintain and compete in a challenging business environment.

Recognising this trend, Lenovo ISG (Infrastructure Solutions Group) and Rectron have teamed up in order to support SMBs along their digital transformation journey.

As one of South Africa’s leading distributors, Rectron is perhaps better known for its focus on components and consumer brands.

However, Michael Finch, Datacentre Solutions Business Lead at Rectron, explains that the distributor spotted the opportunity to expand its datacenter offering to address a need in the market for tailored end to end solutions that range from onsite to cloud technologies and everything in between.

“While we have always prided ourselves on bringing strong business solutions to the market though our point of sale, surveillance, SMB storage and whitebox server solutions, we identified the need to expand our offering with a world-class Tier 1 product line-up,” he says.

“We needed to bolster our offering with private cloud and hybrid cloud solutions as well as bringing market-leading software offerings into our brand and solution mix. We also needed to offer the datacentre services required to offer clients a meaningful, tailored experience that will enhance their business. By partnering with Lenovo ISG, we have now opened that ISG space up to our resellers.”

The partnership offers resellers so much more than just a world-leading product line-up, says Greg Pothitos, ISG Channel Sales Manager and Distribution Manager at Lenovo.

“Today’s small to medium businesses demand a dynamic and efficient IT infrastructure. We offer an open server, storage, networking, and system management portfolio that seamlessly integrates with customer environments to reduce costs, protect the integrity of vital data, and allow SMBs to focus on business growth.”

“From a channel perspective, we also see this a as great opportunity for resellers to be able to offer full end to end software and hardware solutions to their customers, ranging all the way from PCs to cloud infrastructure. Rectron’s footprint in the region will allow this partnership to really serve the needs of SMBs in Southern Africa and drive the regions digital transformation plans together overall.”

Rectron aims to enable resellers who haven’t traditionally played in the enterprise space to bring Lenovo ISG solutions to the broader channel. Part of this solution accessibility is Rectron’s physical sales and warehousing capability, with Rectron’s warehousing facilities in all South Africa’s major cities.

Rectron has already established itself as a market-leading distributer in the client and mobility space with Lenovo’s Intelligent Devices group (IDG). By adding the ISG offering to Rectron’s portfolio, Rectron are now able to provide a truly end to end experience.

The partnership will allow Rectron’s partners to supply end-to-end technologies, from the Client to the Edge, to the Core and the Cloud.

For more information on Rectron’s Lenovo ISG offerings, visit www.rectron.co.za