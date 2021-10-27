Micro Focus LoadRunner Cloud – Prepare for online shopping traffic spikes

Black Friday is fast approaching and the COVID-19 pandemic has increased South Africans’ reliance on ecommerce – meaning online stores are expecting high traffic volumes in the coming weeks.

Micro Focus LoadRunner Cloud is a tool that is designed to help you prepare for these traffic spikes, not only for Black Friday, but all year round – because any day can be your business’s Black Friday.

Why it matters

Unplanned downtime is believed to have a global annual cost of between $1.25 billion and $2.5 billion, which is why ecommerce stores have placed a major focus on preparing for high-traffic periods.

Additionally, customers are incredibly picky when it comes to website performance, with 57% of customers expecting your website to load in three seconds or less.

57% of internet users also say they will not recommend a business if it has a poorly designed mobile website.

This data makes it clear that your ecommerce business must take its website and mobile presence seriously, so that customers always have the best possible experience.

Fortunately, Micro Focus LoadRunner Cloud makes this easy. It helps your business test its website quicker and identify problems faster thanks to its root cause analysis functionality.

LoadRunner Cloud can also save your organisation time and money, as it operates in the cloud – removing the need for expensive infrastructure and reducing the cost of hardware maintenance.

It is a browser-agnostic testing tool, too, making it easy to check that your website works properly across all browser types.

Additionally, it allows you to create test infrastructure without managing or maintaining controllers or load generators.

The tool also optimises your applications’ performance before they are deployed – meaning your customers won’t encounter errors before you do.

Whether you’re preparing for Black Friday, or want to be ready for unexpected traffic spikes – your business needs Micro Focus LoadRunner Cloud for easy load-testing.

