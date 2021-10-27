Now you can learn how other South African organisations protect their cyber assets

When it comes to cybersecurity, you’re either in the crosshairs or bleeding already.

In the past 12 months, 33% of organisations worldwide have experienced a ransomware attack or breach that locked down their systems or data, according to IDC’s latest survey results.

I know that being a CIO or CISO today is no joke.

On the one side, you’re faced with a security skills shortage of one to four million people worldwide, depending who you talk to. Budgets are strained.

Threats surround you. There have always been regulatory requirements but never so many nor so stringent as now.

The complexities of systems, services, applications and identities, in hybrid cloud and on-premise environments rise toward space like a rocket made from a billion parts, every one of them a split-second from exploding in fiery doom.

Railed against you are hyper-resourced criminal syndicates who attract competent and skilled system administrators and engineers in teams, sometimes rumoured to be state backed, offering you little recourse and no protection if you do fall into their sights.

Or, more specifically, the sights of their automated minions who connect them with your unwary users.

The status quo has to go

The numerous cybersecurity point solutions that many organisations have and the way they’re set up today offer little hope for salvation. Often disconnected, they provide scant protection.

Simply identifying who is responsible for securing cyber assets in cloud environments, the organisation or the cloud provider, can be challenging enough, particularly considering the ease and speed of spinning these services, applications and systems up.

To change your fortunes

But that’s why so many CISOs dream of consolidating the tools and responsibilities into a single pane of cybersecurity glass, defined by a framework, aligned with the business strategy, uniting regulatory compliance and advanced protection, with one throat to throttle.

They know if they get it right, with support for their POPIA journey and a firm understanding of roles and responsibilities, they secure their full spectrum of cyber assets, networks, users, and data.

It’s a process that works better in a framework. Hardening IT resources, identifying weak points, and creating resilient environments, including peripherals, email, the Web, endpoints, assessing risks and vulnerabilities to formulate strategies that ameliorate risk, are how we create sustainable, surround cybersecurity.

Since each and every organisation has a unique combination of network, systems, data and ways of working, each solution to the challenge of securing their environments must be tailored uniquely to them.

It is important to use the right best-of-breed solutions, integrated by experienced engineers to optimise data curation, minimise exposure, and establish resilience.

Estate-wide surround security

Gaining a single pane of glass into cybersecurity and compliance across the entire estate, particularly activities that require third-party tooling, ensures that we get rapid threat identification and alerts, remediation, and effective reporting to support continuous improvement.

With so many moving parts feeding the complexity, as well as intensely resourced, invisible actors threatening us from a multitude of channels, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. It’s all the more reason to organise, comprehensively.

Learn from others

Watch my interview Aki Anastasiou as we discuss what other South African organisations are doing to protect themselves. He’ll also look at how we integrate the Microsoft stack and professional services to create surround cybersecurity that connects with existing third-party environments.

You can learn how to optimise integrated vulnerability and risk assessments, penetration testing, security management, reporting, identity management, with the specialist solutions and services to ensure you get a single pane of glass.

Together, we’ll share some of the lessons of how South African organisations and people like you have battled and overcome the biggest cybersecurity vulnerabilities and risks out there.

For more information, contact us today.

By Ryan Ramawoothar, Head of Software for First Technology