Unlock unbeatable deals with the Hirsch’s Black Friday month sale!

Hirsch’s Homestore’s will be unlocking their Black Friday Month Sale with spectacular specially selected deals that will be unlocked on the 1st of November.

Thereafter, deals will be added every Friday(12th,19th, 26th). All deals will be available until the 28th of November or while stocks last. Shop the deals now!

New deals will be unlocked every week with this year being the best sale yet. “Our teams have been hard at work to ensure the best stock and at the best prices, we look forward to this being one of our best Black Friday offerings yet,” said Hirsch’s founder Allan Hirsch.

The full Black Friday catalogue with extra special savings will be revealed at midday on the 25th of November to view and shop online at midnight (00:00) and on the 26th of November from 7am in-store.

The sale will run until the 28th of November or while stock lasts.

When to shop

Hirsch’s have been hard at work to ensure a month-long sale with unmatched prices on TV’s, furniture, air conditioners, beds, and small to large appliances, there is something for everyone.

Get shopping to take advantage of these super savings now. Look out for new deals that will break on the 1st, 12th, 19th and 25th of November while stocks last.

Hirsch’s Black Friday month sale will start on the 1st of November with selected weekly deals revealed each week to shop in-store and online. The deals break every Friday and are available while stocks last.

Shop 24/7 online or shop in-store from the 1st of November to 25th November 2021, 8am-5:30 pm or 7 am to 7 pm on the 26th of November for the main event.

Use Hirsch’s easy store locator to find the closest Hirsch’s Homestore to you. Some of Hirsch’s top selected deals include dishwashers, TV’s, air fryers, beds and air-conditioning.

Get black Friday ready

Want to make the most out of your Black Friday experience? Making sure your login information is correct will ensure a smooth shopping experience, you can update your details here.

Stay on track of the best deals by subscribing to Hirsch’s newsletter to be the first to view the latest deals. Stock on certain items is limited so quick planned shopping is key.

Ensure you have a TV licence and that it is up to date if you are interested in purchasing some of the amazing TV deals.

All Covid19 protocols have been put in place to ensure safety while shopping. These include a ticketing system that limits the number of shoppers in-store at a given time.

The sale works on a first come first get basis with one item per line per customer. So, the shopper who is first in line will have first preference on the goods wanted and so on with a limited number of shoppers instore at a time.

Many ways to pay this black Friday

Hirsch’s has a variety of payment options for your Black Friday shopping experience.

Ensure that you familiarise yourself with their payment portals and that you are signed up to the account that is relevant to your payment preference.

Online Payment Options include debit and credit cards, PayGate (Credit Card, UCount Rewards, SiD Instant EFT, Snapscan, Zapper, MobiCred), Ozow (Ipay), and Discovery Miles (PayU).

In-Store Payment Options include Cash, debit, and credit cards, Hirsch’s Vouchers, Ozow (Formally iPay), Discovery Miles (PayU), and Bank Transfer Payment (EFT)

Instore online collection points will be open from the 27th of November for your convenience to shop safely online and collect.

All deals will be available until 28 November or while stocks last. Shop the deals now!

