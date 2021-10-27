Watch – BCX experts discuss the global impact of Wi-Fi 6

Neo Phukubje is the Executive of Channel and Business Development at BCX Wireless.

Phukubje has an MBA and Computer Science degree and has accrued experience at Nokia, Telkom Business and Telkom Group, Vodacom Business, and most recently TymeBank – where she was responsible for strategy, partnerships, and execution.

She is now responsible for developing and closing strategic client opportunities toward the achievement of the BCX Wireless and ConCom Big Bets – including Wi-Fi 6.

Riaan Swart is the Aruba Line of Business Manager at BCX, and is a technologist with over 20 years’ experience.

Swart has broad IT knowledge that allows him to design effective solutions that effectively integrate into clients’ environments, turning business needs into IT solutions.

He looks after the Hewlett Packard Enterprise business unit at BCX, which includes Aruba.

In this discussion, Phukubje and Swart talk about why Wi-Fi 6 is such an important technology and explain how it will have a major impact on the market.

Swart offers examples of the types of South African businesses BCX has already helped, and outlines the Wi-Fi 6 solutions they required.

Phukubje then discusses why BCX and Aruba’s Wi-Fi 6 products and services are such a great fit, and Swart details his expectations for Wi-Fi 6 globally in the months and years to come.

The full interview is embedded below.