Awesome and affordable – Discover the Galaxy A03s camera and more

The new Galaxy A03s is the affordable smartphone with a camera you’ll want to try.

This exciting new release from the popular Galaxy A series is packed with innovative features including a 5,000mAh battery, a stunning 6.5-inch Infinity-V display and a customisable One UI experience.

Impressively, it offers all these incredible features at a lower price. This means you can now capture memorable moments in clear detail with a 13MPMain Camera, customise focus with the Depth Camera, or get closer to the details with a Macro Camera.

New smartphone users, or those on a budget will enjoy the triple camera in so many ways:

Macro Camera pays attention to the tiny details

You can now get in close with the 2MP Macro Camera and discover details you may have missed otherwise. It applies natural bokeh effect to your pictures, allowing your subject to stand out from the background.

Bring focus to the front with Depth Camera

The 2MP Depth Camera lets you adjust the depth of field in your photos. With a simple touch, you can easily fine-tune the background blur behind your subject for high-quality portrait shots that truly stand out.

Front Camera, stylish selfies

With the Galaxy A03s 5MP Front Camera and bokeh effect, it’s easy to snap stunning selfies that feature more you and less background.

Beyond the incredible camera the Galaxy A03s is designed to delight many people with its array of benefits:

More display means more room to play

Expand your view to the 6.5-inch Infinity-V Display of Galaxy A03s and see what you’ve been missing. And with HD+ technology, your everyday content looks sharp, crisp and clear.

Focus more with One UI Core

The Galaxy A03s One UI Core helps you focus on what matters to you. It’s hardware and software work together, with content and features at your fingertips so you can get to them faster. You can seamlessly switch apps and get information for multiple apps at once.

The convenient customisable UI design lets you multitask on a single screen you’ll really enjoy.

An instantly rewarding experience

Expect an awesome Android experience and the latest Google apps on Android OS, fully supported on your Galaxy A03s.

It also supports premium Samsung services that include Samsung Health, Samsung Members, and Smart Switch so it’s really easy and fast to move your data and pictures from your old phone to your new Galaxy. for a smooth experience all along.

Galaxy A03s is available* from R2100 in two amazing colours, Black or Blue.

Click here to find out more about the Galaxy A03s.

*Recommended retail price. May vary per retailer.