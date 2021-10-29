Top security predictions for cyber resilience in 2022 – Part 1

Experts from leading IT services provider Micro Focus have made several important predictions about security threats in 2022 and the importance of cyber resilience.

Cyber resilience is an organisations’ ability to effectively fend off cyberattacks by being prepared for both known and unknown threats.

A key part of cyber resiliency is making accurate projections, which is why Micro Focus experts Stephan Jou and Ramsés Gallego have made their top security predictions for 2022.

Stephan Jou is the Chief Technology Officer for Interset at CyberRes, a Micro Focus line of business, and makes three fundamental AI security predictions below.

Prediction 1: There will be an increase in the application of proven AI techniques

Jou predicts that AI techniques which have proven useful within various security domains, such as subtle attack detection and insider threat detection, will prove to be a successful line of defence when employed across IoT devices and ICS processes.

Prediction 2: Expect a rise in AI adoption focused on SOC

According to Jou, AI and machine learning technologies will be increasingly adopted into cybersecurity strategies.

He believes there will be a preference for approaches that are geared towards the current SOC requirements, meaning that battle-tested methods such as statistical learning and anomaly detection will be the most prevalent in 2022 AI cybersecurity systems.

Prediction 3: Increased AI regulation will mean more transparency

Jou’s final prediction is that AI global regulation, driven fundamentally by responsibility and ethical concerns, will likely force cybersecurity vendors to disclose documentation and initiate compliance discussions.

The next three predictions are by Ramsés Gallego, who is the International Chief Technology Officer at CyberRes.

Prediction 4: Expect more independent and intense machine learning attacks

Gallego predicts that cyber attackers will increasingly use automated machine learning methods that employ algorithms which are independently able to maliciously attack your systems.

Prediction 5: 2022 will witness the biggest data breach ever

The greatest data breach to date will happen in 2022, predicts Gallego.

This will come from one of the largest vendors or a social network and will be so large that the data will have to be sold in collections.

Gallego predicts that this attack will not have lasting market value impacts on the affected company.

Prediction 6: SOC will shift into the Enterprise environment

Finally, Gallego predicts that SOC infrastructure will become more automated beyond the IT ecosystem and will shift into the Enterprise environment.

He suggests that SOC will become a threat gathering centre of excellence that will be embedded in crisis management strategies and will be equipped to respond to threats.

Why this is important

One of the best ways to build cyber-resilience is to predict cyberattacks.

