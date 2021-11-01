Keep your home powered during load-shedding with EcoFlow

EcoFlow’s Delta range of battery-powered generators will keep your home with power for hours no matter the circumstances – making it the perfect solution for load-shedding.

The EcoFlow Delta and Delta Max are both currently available in South Africa, while the Delta Pro will become available to local buyers in the coming months.

These battery-powered generators are powerful enough to serve your full home during blackouts, and you can learn more about them below.

EcoFlow Delta

The EcoFlow Delta offers an impressive 1,260Wh battery capacity and has four AC outlets for a combined 1,800W of output that can power 11 devices simultaneously.

This makes the EcoFlow Delta perfect for keeping multiple devices on during power cuts – and because it can be recharged from 0-80% in just one hour, you’re always prepared for load-shedding.

A full charge can also be done using solar panels in about four hours, or with a 12V or 24V car charging port in under 10 hours.

This fast charging is powered by EcoFlow’s patented X-Stream technology, which offers about 10-times the speed of most competitors.

EcoFlow Delta Max

If you need even more power for your home, the EcoFlow Delta Max is the option for you.

It offers a 2,000Wh capacity which can be expanded to a remarkable 6,000Wh if you connect it to Delta Max Smart Extra Batteries.

It then boasts a range of ports, including four AC, two DC, two USB-C, two USB-A, and two USB-A fast-charging ports.

It leverages EcoFlow’s X-Boost technology, too, so that you can power devices of up to 3,400W – making it capable of running your power-intensive appliances like fridges and stoves.

The Delta Max uses X-Stream technology to charge up to 80% of its capacity in just 65 minutes, and it can be charged using solar panels or your car.

The runtime for various common devices on these generators is detailed below.

Device EcoFlow Delta EcoFlow Delta Max Smartphone 104 full charges 175 full charges Laptop 19 full charges 32 full charges 10W Light 36 hours 60 hours Wi-Fi router 36 hours 60 hours 50-inch TV 8 hours 15 hours Refrigerator 7.5 hours 14 hours

EcoFlow 110W solar panel

EcoFlow’s solutions do not stop there, and it offers impressive 110W solar panels that can charge your power stations and electric devices.

These dust and water-resistant solar panels can be folded up easily, too, and come in a kickstand case that makes transport a breeze.

You can then chain up to four of these solar panels to power your EcoFlow Delta generator – offering even faster charging times.

Learn more

EcoFlow’s Delta range is the ideal power solution to deal with load-shedding.

Whether you are looking to power your home, or want to become a reseller, EcoFlow has you covered.

