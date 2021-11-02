The Takealot.com Blue Dot Countdown is back! Shop this week’s unmissable deals at Takealot’s Black Friday prices

Takealot will run a full month of Blue Dot Sale deals for the second year in a row, with countdown deals at Takealot’s Black Friday prices.

Kicking off on 1 November, eager shoppers, looking for the best deals in South Africa, will be able to shop weekly Blue Dot Countdown deals across Takealot’s wide range of home, tech, sport, beauty and more.

From 1 – 25 November, Takealot will release tens of thousands of deals each week in the lead-up to the epic five-day Blue Dot Sale.

The annual Blue Dot Sale will kick off at one minute past midnight on 26 November (Black Friday) and will run for 5 days over Black Friday weekend into Cyber Monday (29 November) and Takealot Tuesday (30 November), with up to 50% off thousands of deals.

This week (1 – 7 November) shop amazing deals on large appliances, TVs, audio, furniture, beauty, toys, nappies and more.

See Takealot’s top picks below:

Hisense 50-inch UHD Android Smart TV – now R7,999 (Save R1,000)

ASUS M515 Ryzen 3 8GB RAM 256GB SSD Laptop – now R6,999 (Save R2,000)

Samsung 9kg Front Loader – now R9,499 (Save R2,500)

Hisense 13 Place Dishwasher – now R3,999 (Save R2,300)

Bosch Series 4 Free-Standing Fridge and Freezer – now R8,999 (Save R2,500)

LG TONE Free FN4 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds – R999 (Save R1,300)

Roux L-Shaped Linen Sofa – R10,999 (Save R7,000)

Elizabeth Arden selected Products – 30% off

Loreal selected Products – Up to 50% off

All of these deals are available for safe and contactless delivery across South Africa, meaning you can skip the queues and stay safe.

For those in main centres in Cape Town, Pretoria and Johannesburg, Takealot offers same-day and next-day delivery.

And, until the 7th November, the delivery charge on bigger items will be halved to R100.

You can also opt to collect your Takealot order from one of over 80 Takealot Pickup Points nationwide.

Takealot gives you many safe and easy ways to pay, too, including via credit card, Instant EFT, and cash-on-delivery.

And, you can shop wherever you are whether you’re using the Takealot website, or the free Takealot App – which is South Africa’s most popular shopping app.

Additionally, Takealot offers hassle-free 30-day returns and will even collect a product should you need to return it.

Click here to view more Blue Dot Countdown deals.