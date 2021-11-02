Versa SASE delivers increased security and performance together with significant cost and time savings

Versa Networks customers deploying the unique single-pass parallel processing architecture found in VOS (Versa Operating System) are able to achieve the industry’s most comprehensive integration of SASE networking and security elements in a single software image, including SD-WAN, routing, Next Generation Firewall (NGFW), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), private access, IDS/IPS, CASB, anti-virus/anti-malware, role-based access control, and user and entity behaviour analytics.

“As a result, Versa customers are saving up to 80% in costs when deploying Versa SASE, compared to competitive solutions which require adding SASE services,” says Andre Kannemeyer, CTO for Duxbury Networking, local distributors of Versa technology.

In addition, organisations are reducing deployment time of the security and networking implementations needed for SASE to 12 minutes with Versa SASE zero-touch provisioning.

Through a single management interface, Versa Concerto and Versa Titan for Lean IT address the orchestration needs for a SASE deployment, which organisations reveal can take up to two weeks for other SASE solutions.

“Finally, Versa SASE delivers increased security and consistent SASE security policies across all branches, remote offices, and individual users, eliminating security gaps and vulnerabilities introduced when connecting multiple security solutions.”

“Customers deploying Versa SASE are also experiencing significant increases in business and application performance for multi-cloud and on-premises deployments,” says Kannemeyer.

Versa customers have seen unprecedented deployment and configuration speeds, giving them the ability to reduce time to market and accelerate their businesses.

Examples of Versa customers achieving rapid SASE deployment results include:

A workspace company which was able to activate and install new sites within 12 minutes of arriving on site.

A utility company which was able to stand up all of their sites with LTE in a single weekend.

A staffing company was able to bring up three sites in less than 30 minutes.

An engineering firm had multiple locations activated within three days, all with high availability.

Versa delivers tightly integrated SASE via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both via VOS with a single-pass parallel processing architecture.

Versa first delivered SASE services such as VPN, Secure SD-WAN, edge compute protection, NGFW, Next Generation-Firewall as a Service, SWG, and Zero Trust Network Access nearly five years ago.

It uniquely provides contextual security based on user, role, device, application, location, security posture of the device, and content.

Versa is the only solution proven to deliver the industry’s leading and differentiated architecture for high performance and security.

Gartner recently identified Versa SASE as having the most SASE components out of the 56 vendor products Gartner evaluated.

“Unlike competing solutions, Versa SASE was built from the ground up to deliver a tightly integrated SASE solution within a single software stack, eliminating service chaining, cascading, and virtual interconnect between services, which is required by competitors.”

“Competing solutions have hidden costs and gaps in security because they require multiple product and service components.”

“Achieving visibility and control from solutions requiring service chaining to connect multiple components together proves ineffective, increasing the costs and attack surfaces for organisations,” says Kannemeyer.

Businesses which implement Versa SASE with a single, integrated software solution will see consistent policy implementation, granular visibility and control, reduced attack surfaces, dramatically lower latency, and unprecedented application performance.

SASE will see an astronomical increase in adoption in between 2021 and 2022 because of its benefits, integration, and ease of implementation.

In a time when uncertainty is the norm, having certainty in how networking and security services are delivered – whether in the cloud, at a data centre, branch offices, or to home offices while taking into context the user and device – is essential for business continuity and productivity.

“Adoption of SASE is fundamental for business continuity to deliver consistent policies to protect access and optimise performance. In addition to the cost savings and best-of-breed security, customers and partners tell us they are particularly impressed with the resiliency and increased performance seen with Versa SASE,” says Kannemeyer.

