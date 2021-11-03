Synthesis – Bleeding-edge technologies and highly-skilled IT engineers

Leading South African IT services provider Synthesis leverages bleeding-edge technologies to take your business to new heights.

While many businesses are still using outdated technologies, Synthesis solves modern day problems with modern solutions – which is ideal for a business looking to prepare its systems for any challenge.

A great example of Synthesis’s commitment to the latest technologies is that it recently hit the milestone of 200 AWS certifications.

This shows that Synthesis is always looking to improve its knowledge and skills – and translates into the high-quality service it provides to its clients.

Highly-skilled engineers

An important way that Synthesis offers superior solutions is through its incredible team of IT engineers.

Many of these engineers have been trained by Synthesis as part of the organisation’s focus on creating “engineers of the future” and have developed skills on the job, as well as through comprehensive coursework.

This combination of practical and theoretical knowledge sets these engineers apart in the industry, which means you’re getting better advice from more knowledgeable individuals.

This includes Synthesis engineers assessing your business to get an idea of how it uses technology.

This gives them a holistic view of where you are on your digital journey and allows them to provide a service that is tailor-made for your needs.

Synthesis also works with organisations ranging from start-ups to large enterprises, and this diverse range of experience means its engineers understand what different types of companies require.

Range of services

Synthesis leverages its highly-qualified team of engineers and its access to bleeding-edge technologies to offer an impressive range of services that cater to a variety of business needs.

Alongside its well-known AWS cloud solutions, Synthesis offers a variety of core services surrounding technologies and expertise in containerisation, serverless technology, Confluent Kafka, event streaming, Flink, Kubernetes, Openshift, AI, ML, and data warehousing on the cloud.

This makes it easy for Synthesis to build comprehensive solutions which solve problems that competitors cannot.

A good example of this is when Nedbank Insurance wanted to automate the routing of inbound emails to specific teams.

Nedbank Insurance had to try a couple of times to get this right, and with Synthesis, it succeeded.

This new system reduced email processing time, on average from 720 seconds to 28 seconds.

“Clients’ experience will change immensely, because now we can work on whatever our clients request immediately,” said Indranil Bandyopadhyay, Head of Business IT Enablement for Nedbank Insurance.

“During a peak the machine can handle the volume of requests and now nothing hinders us from responding to client needs.”

Likewise, Synthesis built the SASSA grant online platform within six days and developed GovChat – the platform that facilitates engagement between South African citizens and their elected officials.

“The Synthesis team has been phenomenal,” said GovChat CEO and Founder Eldrid Jordaan.

“We are fortunate to have an investor like Capital Appreciation (CTA) which made the synergies possible with Synthesis, which is a subsidiary of CTA. They are an amazing talent that will surely help us build Africa’s digital future.”

If you’re looking to build modern digital systems for your organisation, it is clear that Synthesis has the experience, skills, and capacity to help you complete this project.

Click here to learn more about Synthesis.