LG unveils incredible Black November promotions for month-long savings on industry-leading home entertainment products

For everyone who needs some much-needed good news to end off the year on a high note, LG Electronics has just announced its Life’s Good celebration, giving South Africans more to celebrate with a month filled with massive savings on some of the brand’s most loved products.

LG’s Black November specials promise to be nothing short of amazing, giving locals a chance to get their hands on the brand’s 2021 TV range.

South Africans will experience, enjoy, and revel in the latest TV and sound technology – better yet, at incredibly discounted prices.

And with exciting promotions running every week of November at participating retailers, consumers won’t have to wait for Black Friday to save – and they won’t have to deal with all the chaos that ensues on 26 November.

The electronics leader has also mentioned that it will reveal a massive surprise towards the end of the month.

“As we continue to spend a lot more time at home, we’re naturally investing more in our home entertainment systems.”

“This year, Black Friday presents even more of an ideal opportunity for consumers to upgrade, elevate their homes and shop for the festive season.”

“That’s why LG has decided to turn the usual Black Friday event into an entire month of savings, dedicated to our loyal customers,” explains Lance Berger, Home Entertainment Sales Head at LG South Africa.

Here are some of the LG Black November promotions you can look forward to:

Light up your November with OLED

“When it comes to home entertainment, the LG OLED range is the irrefutable best TV range on the market – beating all other TVs with the best picture quality and most advanced panel technology,” comments Berger.

Thanks to millions of self-lit pixels that can turn on and off individually, LG OLED TVs compete in a league of their own, especially when displaying perfect black and infinite contrast.

With no light bleed and no dreaded halo effect – common on backlit LED TVs – OLED unlocks the next level of picture quality, delivering absolute clarity and precision even in the darkest scenes.

And with a 100% colour fidelity certification, LG’s OLED displays also boast true-to-life colours, with the shades you see on screen almost identical to the original images.

With all these innovative features, LG’s OLED range has received no shortage of critical acclaim.

It recently received an Emmy for Technology and Engineering which recognised LG’s continuing innovations to enhance and evolve the television to meet studio specification.

Able to faithfully replicate a director’s creative intent, revealing every detail and nuance with the precision of its self-lit pixels, LG OLED is popular as a reference display thanks to its capacity to meet the high-quality standards of the creative content community.

The LG 48” OLED C1 series, which earned EISA’s first-ever Best Gaming TV award in 2021, is an excellent choice for gamers and sports enthusiasts, as it comes with all the bells and whistles associated with LG’s industry-leading OLED tech.

This includes the brand’s latest α9 Gen 4 AI Intelligent Processor, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, Game Optimiser mode, NVIDIA G-SYNC capability, and much more.

For watching movies and shows, the LG 65” OLED A1 comes with all of the essential OLED features needed to turn your living room into a world-class cinema.

See the world in a whole new light with these LG OLED savings:

OLED 65A1 – Was R39 999, now R34 999 this November, save R5000

OLED 55C1 – Was R24 999 now R19 999 this November, save R5000

OLED 48C1 – Was R19 999, now R16 999 this November, save R3000

Black Friday week model and pricing TBC.

Bring movies, games, and sports to life with NanoCell

For locals who have been eyeing out the brand’s NanoCell range, some of these stunning TVs will also be included in the Black November promotions.

Featuring revolutionary nano engineering technology, LG’s NanoCell displays come alive with pure colours and spectacular details.

An innovative filtering system refines images, delivering phenomenal picture quality with purer and more realistic colours than conventional LED TVs.

Millions of powerful nanoparticles are tightly packed together to purify and perfect dull shades, creating bright and vivid scenes for an enhanced viewing and gaming experience.

Take advantage of these LG NanoCell deals:

86NANO75 – Was R39 999, now R32 999 this November.

75NANO75 – Was R27 999, now R24 999this November.

65NANO75 – Was R17 999, now R14 999 this November.

55NANO75 – Was R13 999, now R11 999 this November.

Powerful sound to support those celebrations

LG didn’t forget about your audio needs for the upcoming end-of-year festivities.

The nifty LG XBOOMGo PL5 is on offer during Black November for R1499 (previously R1999, save R500).

Perfect for summer pool parties, this water-resistant, Bluetooth-enabled speaker is powered by Meridian technology for premium-quality sound, impressive bass, and rich, immersive tones.

Plus, with an 18-hour battery life and colourful LED lights that change with your music choices, you can enjoy extra fun on the go, with your speaker lasting as long as the party does.

Looking for that extra wow factor?

The LG XBOOM CJ45 720W Mini Hifi boasts a potent output of 720W for larger gatherings, aspiring DJs, and karaoke sing-alongs.

What’s more, at the discounted price of R3499, you’ll be tempted to double the fun – you can link two LG LOUDR speakers together for even more music, lighting, and party capabilities.

And if you need to play host and can’t worry about the music, its Auto DJ feature automatically mixes songs for you and your guests to enjoy.

Build your dream home cinema

Two of the brand’s exceptional home theatre systems are also on special – you can get the ARX10 2300W AV Receiver System for R9999 (was R11 999) or the LHD687 LG Home Theater for R5999 (was R7999).

They stand over 1.19m tall with two mighty 12-inch subwoofers producing an impressive total of 2300W output.

With a Bass Blast option, Bluetooth and Smart DJ functionality, the LG ARX10 delivers a powerful and immersive home cinema setup for you and your family.

The LHD687 takes surround sound seriously, boasting 1250 watts of power to create 4.2 channel surround sound.

They also come with integrated dual subwoofers to offer amplified bass experience, and Bluetooth connectivity.

Plus, the space-saving speakers are designed for easy installation, so you can seamlessly set them up without complicated wires or any added stress

With brilliant designs and smart technology, LG’s range of premium home entertainment solutions will elevate any living room and make staying at home that much more exhilarating.

Available at all leading retailers.