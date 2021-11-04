Logicalis moves SOC operation from New Jersey to SA

Logicalis South Africa recently announced the launch of its new state-of-the-art Security Operations Centre (SOC) in Johannesburg, in an effort to strengthen its cybersecurity and privacy offering.

The SOC, formerly headquartered in New Jersey, was built to protect business processes from increased threats of cyberattacks due to automation – offering a wellmanaged, highly skilled, flexible, and cost-effective solution for the Group’s IT and systems security customers.

Doctor Mufuwafuwane, Security Practice Manager at Logicalis South Africa, commented, “As the use of technology continues to evolve significantly in organisations, SOCs are becoming a central point for businesses to protect themselves against cyberattacks.”

“With this move and the need to keep systems functional and profitable within organisations, Logicalis SA has access to a larger resource pool equipping us with the needed skill to deliver a highly competitive, world-class quality service from the European market to local customers – reducing costs significantly at a competitive scale.”

Cost Effective Solution

As business processes become more automated, more of their infrastructure is rooted in technology, increasing their vulnerability to cybersecurity threats.

However, maintaining strengthened corporate cybersecurity infrastructure can be expensive for companies due to the multiple platforms and licenses needed to achieve comprehensive visibility and protection against cyber threats.

‘’A centralised SOC enables an organisation to reduce costs by correctly allocating them across the business – eliminating duplication and redundancy.”

“As architects of change, we are committed to

responding to market shifts through providing innovative and efficient solutions to our customers, adapted specifically for their needs,’’ Added Mufuwafuwane.

Increased Operational Efficiencies

The goal of the SOC is to have a standardised, high-quality, competitively priced security convergence model for customers, centrally managed in Johannesburg. It has end-to-end capabilities that will enable the security teams to access control and speed up response time.

The shift allows the enforcement of the much-needed hybrid solution on all security systems while enhancing customer experience and complementing the business security operations’ goal to stay competitive across all markets.

The centralised SOC is managed by Logicalis’ highly skilled engineers of twenty, ranging from tier 1 to 3 Security Engineer Specialists and Service Desk Analysts.

“Through our global strategic alliance as a Gold Certified Partner and Azure Expert MSP, Logicalis and Microsoft jointly keep innovating and creating industry-leading solutions and services that support customers in realising tangible business outcomes through digital transformation.”

“Similarly, our strong partnership with Cisco, more than 20 years, allows us to offer several key security technologies inside the SOC.”

“Logicalis also has important partnerships with other leading Security Partners that enable us to deliver a comprehensive end-to-end managed security solution,” Mufuwafuwane further added.

Enhanced Expertise

Minimising cybersecurity risks requires 24/7 monitoring of an organisation’s IT infrastructure and data by identifying high-level security maturity gaps and opportunities and recommending what companies should investigate.

Apart from the pool of human intelligence resources in Logicalis’ innovative security technologies, the business also utilises SIEM, using Azure Sentinel to mitigate threats and stimulate a stronger sense of security across all locations.

The global SOC also means that the core delivery model has other skill sets that only sit within South Africa.

For example, the grading and analyst work is highly experienced due to the matured European market.

“We are excited to see what opportunities the SOC shift will bring to the South African market.”

“We continuously seek to differentiate ourselves through innovative IT solutions and support initiatives, expanding our focus beyond providing solutions to building systems cohesively managed with the client.”

“While the SOC was established to benefit customers, we also have pipeline plans to invest locally by growing our analyst and engineering resources in South Africa.”

“Given the current high unemployment rate, it is crucial to invest in the economy by providing the necessary skillset and employment opportunities while ensuring that we remain consistent in delivering an exceptional customer experience’’ Concluded Doctor.

