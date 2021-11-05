Vodacom launches Unlock Summer campaign, R250 million in cash and prizes up for grabs

The countdown to summer is here. As the weather heats up, so does the chance of winning a share of R250 million worth of cash and prizes, plus a share of 1 Billion VodaBucks with the launch of Vodacom’s UnlockSummer campaign!

2021 has been a challenging year for South Africans, filled with difficulties in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Which is why Vodacom has upped the ante this summer to give back to its loyal customers, who stand a chance of unlocking prizes like one of three Kia Rio cars, one of 50 Honda Ace Scooters, Huawei laptops, grocery vouchers, home appliances and much more!

“UnlockSummer is a chance for us at Vodacom to give back to our loyal customers over the festive period.”

“This year, our customers can look forward to a summer campaign designed to reward them with cash, amazing prizes, gifts, and benefits,” says Jorge Mendes, Chief Officer of Consumer Business at Vodacom.

As part of the UnlockSummer campaign, customers collect keys that unlock different levels of treasure chests to win prizes, as well as instant rewards and exclusive offers. Additionally, customers will be given Daily Unlocks to increase their chances of winning.

The 1 billion VodaBucks up for grabs lets customers enjoy summer their way by shopping using their bucks in the VodaBucks Store.

Located in the My Vodacom App, the VodaBucks Store has an extensive range of rewards and products that aim to alleviate some of the pressures many South Africans are experiencing.

VodaBucks can also be used to purchase Mega Unlocks for an even greater chances of winning bigger and better prizes.

However, for those who would rather spread joy and make a difference in the lives of others, Vodacom has introduced Connect for Change, which allows customers to donate their VodaBucks to a cause of their choice.

The VodaBucks Rewards Programme rewards customers for the many things they already do, such as paying their monthly bill, downloading the newly launched VodaPay app or buying data bundles.

The more of these behavioural goals they achieve, the more chances they stand to unlock and win many fantastic prizes.

UnlockSummer will also be available on the VodaPay super app. VodaPay opens up a whole new world of possibilities and with it being the first super app in Africa powered by the Alipay technology, it surely aims to deliver a premium experience.

Customers can take advantage of significant daily deals within the VodaPay app that are time limited, for example there are limited 1GB data bundles available and only at selected times, so customers need to keep checking the app for these limited time offers.

“Whether shopping for festive season deals on VodaPay, topping up their connectivity before going on holiday or even spoiling themselves in the VodaBucks Store, consumers can truly benefit from our innovative products and services to go further together through technology,” concludes Mendes.

The new digital era we live in allows Vodacom to give its customers more chances of winning through many of its digital channels.

It is simple, customers get three free plays when playing via the VodaPay app, two free plays on the My Vodacom App and one free play if the customer engages via the *133# USSD string.

Don’t miss out on the action, which runs from October 29th until February 06th 2022.

Download VodaPay or My Vodacom App or dial the *133# USSD string. Alternatively, customers can add 082 009 8624 [ToBi] to their contacts and WhatsApp “Hi” to follow the prompts.

Join in the fun this summer to win a share of R250 million worth of cash and prizes, plus a share of 1 billion VodaBucks.

For more information, please visit www.vodacom.co.za