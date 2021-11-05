The easy way to get mobile app developers for your company

Codehesion is South Africa’s premier mobile app development company and makes it easy for companies to get experienced mobile app developers to work on their projects.

Codehesion was founded in 2017 by Hector Beyers, an experienced software architect with a Master’s Degree in Computer Engineering.

Over the last four years, Beyers built an exceptional software development company. This was achieved by only employing qualified and experienced software engineers and designers.

The quality shows in their results. Codehesion has delivered many world-class Android and iPhone apps to South African companies.

Their exceptional work was recognised at the 2021 Supersonic New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards, where they walked away with two awards.

Until recently, Codehesion only focused on building great apps for companies. It changed after companies started to ask for the option to use their software engineers for in-house projects.

Codehesion subsequently developed a division that offers mobile developers to companies.

Good news is that they offer a free consultation to guide companies on whether it is better to outsource the whole project or use Codehesion’s developers for in-house development.

