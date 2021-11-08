Takealot Blue Dot Countdown Week 2 – Even more awesome DEALS on tech and so much more

Week two of the Takealot Blue Dot Countdown sale has arrived, bringing with it even more great new deals.

The second week of deals runs from 8–14 November and offers South Africa’s top deals across a wide range of categories – including technology, home, and beauty products.

The Blue Dot Countdown sale will run over four weeks until 25 November, after which the annual Blue Dot Sale will commence.

This Blue Dot Sale will begin at 00:01 on Black Friday – 26 November – and will run for five action-packed days across the weekend, through to the famous Cyber Monday and onto Takealot Tuesday which will see extra focus placed on exclusive products and Marketplace deals.

See Takealot’s top picks from the Blue Dot Countdown week 2 below. Remember, these deals are at Takealot’s Black Friday prices!

ASUS ZenBook i5 8GB 512GB SSD Notebook – R11,111 (Save R4,888)

Samsung 27-inch FHD Curved Monitor – R6,299 (Save R900)

RCT 850VA Line Interactive UPS – R749 (Save R250)

Bosch Go Kit – R599 (Save R400)

Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-in – R1,299 (Save R1,600)

Bayer Dolls Care Set 11-in-1 – R449 (Save R400)

Jameson Irish Whiskey 750ml – R299 (Save R40)

Stella Artois Beer 24 x 330ml – R215 (Save R65)

Delivered to your door

All of these awesome Takealot deals are available for safe, contactless delivery across South Africa so that you can skip the queues and stay safe.

If you’re in a main centre – Cape Town, Pretoria, and Johannesburg – Takealot now offers same-day and next-day delivery.

Alternatively, you can collect your Takealot order from one of over 80 Takealot Pickup Points nationwide.

Takealot also gives you a range of safe and easy ways to pay, including via credit card, instant EFT, and cash-on-delivery.

You can shop using the Takealot website or the free Takealot App – which is South Africa’s most popular shopping app.

Additionally, Takealot offers hassle-free 30-day returns and will even collect your product should you need to return it.

Click here to view these Blue Dot Countdown sale deals.