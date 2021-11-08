Why your business needs HPE storage – Sign up for the webinar

Leading South African IT distributor Axiz is running a webinar about HPE storage and why your business needs it.

The webinar will take place on 18 November 2021 at 10:00 and is a must-watch if you are an IT decision maker in your organisation.

The event will feature insight from HPE storage expert Neo Mabotja – who will provide valuable information about why HPE’s storage products are superior – while Axiz’s HPE-certified engineers will discuss the important considerations when planning and building your storage set-up.

Why HPE is best

HPE was recently named a Market Leader for Primary Storage in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, which is this ranking system’s highest honour.

“Underpinning HPE’s achievement is a vision to simplify data management with a cloud operational experience,” said Gartner, referring to HPE’s GreenLake edge-to-cloud model.

HPE’s products, including GreenLake, offer superior value when it comes to all key metrics – including costs, security, agility, and the volume of data that can be managed.

This applies to businesses of all sizes, which means that HPE should always be your first option when setting up storage for your business.

Axiz HPE

Axiz is excited to host its HPE webinar and talk about the amazing suite of storage solutions that are on offer.

The channel-friendly distributor prides itself on playing a key part in the HPE supply chain – including how it guides its partners through an extensive range of services available from both Axiz and HPE.

This is because Axiz is not only a certified install and start-up distributor for HPE, but is also a provider of its own Axiz Technology Services.

Its team of certified experts and its strong vendor relationships make Axiz the obvious HPE storage partner for your business, and a leading voice to provide insight into these products.

Click here to sign up for the Axiz HPE webinar.