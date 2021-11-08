Attention IT professionals – Apply now to work at SARS

SARS, South Africa’s tax collection authority, is hiring skilled IT professionals who can contribute towards the organisation’s impressive digital systems.

The SARS eFiling system has been heralded for its functionality and ease of use, which shows that SARS takes its IT systems seriously.

If you are an IT professional who is interested in joining this highly-reputable organisation, then simply click on this application link, search through the available jobs, and select the job that applies to your skillset.

These job listings close soon, so be sure to get your application in to avoid missing out.

Positions available

SARS is searching for applicants across a number of positions, including the following:

Senior Specialist – IT Security Engineer (Application Security)

Senior Developer Information Technology

Manager: Information Technology Service WAS

Senior Specialist: Business Integration WAS

Specialist Business Systems

If any of these roles are appealing to you, follow this link and apply for the appropriate job.

Working at SARS

SARS is focused on making sure that people comply with tax and customs laws so that everyone in South Africa pays their fair share.

It is committed to doing this in a way that does not unnecessarily impede trade, economic growth, and development – by achieving compliance in the most efficient and cost-effective way.

Its approach to promoting compliance is based on three principles – making taxpayers aware of their obligations, making it easy to meet them, and acting against those who break the law.

Click here to apply for a job at SARS today.