Article writing competition – Win a fully-paid internship and work with Batman

Broad Media has launched an exciting writing competition, with a sweet prize on offer.

The Broad Media Writing Competition is aimed at university students and young graduates who fancy themselves as good writers.

To enter the competition, entrants must submit a 500-word article on the following topic:

Topic: What the world needs right now

The article can be written about anything you feel is relevant to the topic, and must be 500 words.

The article must be submitted as a single PDF on the Broad Media Writing Competition page, along with the requested details.

Fully-paid internship

The prize on offer in this exciting competition is a fully-paid, 3-month internship at Broad Media.

Five internships are on offer, and selected interns will be introduced to the world of online media and journalism by working at BusinessTech, MyBroadband, and TopAuto.

Even better news is there is the possibility of a full-time job offer once your internship is complete – along with a R25,000 sign-on bonus for interns who take up a full-time position.

To enter the Broad Media Writing Competition, follow this link.

Experienced journalists who would like to work at Broad Media can also apply for our open positions here: Broad Media Careers Page

Where you will work

The internship will be based at the Broad Media head office in Centurion, Gauteng.

Why would you want to take up this internship, you ask?

Along with being part of the best online media company in South Africa, you get to enjoy the awesome office and work alongside Batman.

Take a look at photos of the office, below. Click on the images to enlarge them.

Fancy reception area: Check.

The office is open-plan and uses a lot of glass – making for an excellent workspace.

Do we have fancy boardrooms? Absolutely.

We like to keep them empty, though. No time wasted on meetings here.

No office is complete without a big kitchen packed with free food and drinks.

And a comfortable space to eat.

Many of our journalists run on Red Bull.

We even have a funky meeting room with great-looking-but-horribly-uncomfortable chairs. Google would be proud.

Yes, you really will be colleagues with a life-size Batman.

Our training room is set up to ensure all interns learn the skills they need to succeed.

Plus, the views are great.