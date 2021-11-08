Smart connectivity and sustainable digitalization in Africa – Attend the webinar

AfricaCom 2021 is back and will take place virtually from November 8-12.

It is the world’s leading Africa-focused technology, media and telecommunications event, and China Telecom MEA returns as its key sponsor.

The main themes of this event include smart connectivity and sustainable digitalization, and China Telecom is committed to this in line with its strategy of accelerating the uptake of technology in Africa.

China Telecom actively supports infrastructure development in Africa with its comprehensive information service capabilities and cost-effective professional solutions.

Smart connectivity – efficiency and reliability

China Telecom provides a package of low-latency networking solutions to African governments, enterprises and carriers, helping the continent create a sustainable and efficient smart office operation environment.

Additionally, in a bid to accelerate global customers’ development, China Telecom provides large bandwidth (100G) connectivity to its customers to facilitate their business connectivity across the world.

Moreover, to support smart connectivity on the continent, China Telecom has expanded 3 IP nodes in South Africa with new CTGNET technologies, and can efficiently serve the Mozambique, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Zambia markets.

Sustainable digitalization – green development

As an advocate of sustainable digitalization, China Telecom has adopted AI to reduce energy consumption in its African infrastructure projects, and aims to achieve automatic energy-saving control over time.

To help its partners and clients with “green development”, China Telecom provides sustainable and reliable DC services integrated into its cloud and ICT services.

With technological capabilities in smart connectivity and sustainable digitalization, and extensive cloud-network integration across the world, China Telecom is dedicated to facilitating African digital transformation as a major economic enabler while reshaping the industry’s ecosystem for the better.

Join China Telecom’s AfricaCom Live Panel

On 10 November, the CTO of China Telecom MEA, Mr. Dayong Zhang, will participate in a live AfricaCom panel titled Africa’s evolving connectivity models in 2021 and beyond alongside other key industry representatives.

The panel will discuss important questions such as “How have carriers embraced cloud-network integration?” and “what is cyber security and what role would carriers like it to play in the African market?”

Attend this panel by adding it to your calendar with a quick scan.