Black Friday deals mean more value for DStv customers

Great savings this Black Friday for DStv customers when they add Internet data to their subscriptions.

For only R90 each month, Compact customers can add 25GB to their subscription when they take a 24-month contract for R499. And for those needing more data or with bigger families, an extra R200pm will get them 110GB.

There are similar deals on all packages – including one for Premium customers, with 110GB costing only R170 when added to their subscription.

All contracts include a DStv internet router with free delivery and earn extra points for being members of DStv Rewards. As an added benefit, customers signing up for these Black Friday contracts will also get DStv Trusted Home – a Wi-Fi management app exclusive to DStv Internet.

The DStv Trusted Home app puts more control in the hands of users with the following benefits:

Easily manage their usage, with users able to run speed tests and manage data consumption.

Access parental controls to make sure that children are not spending too much time in front of their screens nor accessing inappropriate sites and set limits accordingly.

Review and approve connection requests. In addition to this, the app will also block attacks and malicious websites. AI protects every device on the home network.

“For DStv it is important that we provide value to our customers. The Trusted Home App is just one example of how we use our digital ecosystem to do this.”

“When DStv customers purchase our internet offering they also get access to world class cybersecurity technology for free.”

“Ahead of the festive season and school holidays we are now able to provide our customers with access to the internet and the best of local and international entertainment and sport at reduced rates,” says Shiburi.

Package ADD data Std Price* Black Friday Deal* DStv Premium 220GB R1,449 R1,229 110GB R1,179 R999 DStv Compact Plus 220GB R1,199 R1,019 110GB R939 R799 DStv Compact 220GB R1,059 R899 110GB R819 R699 25GB R549 R499 DStv Family 25GB R445 R399 DStv Access 25GB R285 R259

* Price only valid on 24-month contracts. Contracts include a DStv Internet Router with free delivery. Payment by debit order. Terms & Conditions apply. Click here for more info

“With these deals we have taken the best of what DStv has to offer, the leading local and international content, and internet connectivity, and put them together, for great savings and value.”

“Whether you want to play games online, watch videos, catch up on social media or work, DStv Internet will keep you connected, and with the discounts on our contract offers you will now be able to do all of this for less,” says Nyiko Shiburi MultiChoice South Africa CEO.

Contracts can be purchased at any time of the month, with the added convenience of data recharges permitted at any time.

DStv Internet was launched in September and the fixed wireless access service, allows customers to get connected to the internet using a SIM card and Wi-Fi router – a perfect option for those who do not have fibre in their residential area but want to access the internet regularly using various devices in their home.

Being connected to a reliable broadband remains important for many households, especially as more people are working and learning from home as well as transacting online – whether they are buying goods and service or running their small businesses.

Customers can take advantage of these great Black Friday deals with DStv by clicking here.