Hisense H50S 5G smartphone – Premium performance without a high price tag

Hisense has unveiled its H50S 5G smartphone, which brings impressive performance and 5G connectivity to the local market.

The H50S 5G is coming to South Africa in December at the incredible recommended retail price of just R8,699.

5G and performance

The Hisense H50S 5G is the first H-series smartphone to support 5G, which means it offers significantly faster mobile Internet speeds and a more streamlined connection to your mobile network.

This is ideal if you want to stream your favourite movies and shows, or want to download lots of content.

This connectivity is supported by a powerful octa-core processor and 8GB RAM as standard – the highest RAM capacity ever in an Infinity H-series smartphone.

You also get 128GB of internal storage and a massive 2TB of expandable storage space. This is larger than the storage on the average PC.

Camera and design

The Hisense H50S 5G’s impressive hardware powers a sensational quad-lens rear camera system that is headlined by the delivery of a 108MP super pixel image.

It also lets you zoom up to 30x to take amazing photos and is one of the highest megapixel offerings on the smartphone market today.

This is possible thanks to a 48MP primary camera, a 5MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro-lens.

You also get access to an impressive 16MP front camera, which has a supreme portrait mode that creates a soft background blur for the best selfies.

A premium body that leverages a stunning cosmic gradient sheen finish then rounds off this high-end smartphone – which is designed to appeal to the bold, daring, and fashionable user who isn’t afraid to make a statement.

Security was also a focus point for Hisense, which has installed a fingerprint sensor and facial recognition support in the H50S 5G.

Get the Hisense H50s

The Hisense H50S will arrive in South Africa in December and will be available at just R8,699, or R429 per month on contract.

This is an incredible price for a device with premium features and hardware, and shows that Hisense is disrupting the local smartphone market.

View the specifications of the Hisense H50S 5G below.

Hisense H50S 5G Processor Octa-core RAM 8GB Storage 128GB, expandable to 2TB Rear camera 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 16MP Cellular 5G Biometrics Facial recognition, fingerprint reader

Click here to learn more about the Hisense H50s 5G smartphone.