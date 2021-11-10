It’s not too late to start investing in cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency has become a mainstream investment choice, and millions of people around the world are taking advantage of the exciting opportunities it provides.

While you may think you’re too late to earn good profits from cryptocurrency, this couldn’t be further from the truth.

Cryptocurrency continues to be a very lucrative investment opportunity and is particularly valuable in countries like South Africa – where traditional investments are affected by high inflation rates and economic instability.

Opportunities from OVEX

Leading cryptocurrency platform OVEX offers awesome opportunities for those who want to begin their cryptocurrency investment journey.

Whether you want to buy a bit of bitcoin or invest at high volumes, OVEX has options that suit your needs.

Here are the products OVEX offers, all of which provide great value to investors.

OVEX’s standard buy and sell service offers deep liquidity for multiple cryptocurrencies.

This service caters to all traders and offers the best available rates – including not charging trading fees.

All you have to do is request a quote, which is automatically developed by OVEX, and then accept it to make your cryptocurrency purchase.

High-volume traders – such as high net-worth individuals and organisations – can then choose OVEX’s Over the Counter (OTC) service.

This provides unmatched execution and settlement services to clients, and its trading desk is available 24/7.

It also offers many additional benefits, such as post-trade settlement, and full asset support.

This makes OVEX OTC the superior way to buy and sell large quantities of cryptocurrency.

OVEX interest accounts function similarly to savings accounts: You purchase cryptocurrency, deposit it into the account, and allow your investment to earn interest at a high rates of up to 20%.

It is therefore an amazing way to earn passive income through cryptocurrency.

Interest is paid out at 17:00 daily and the capital withdrawal notice period is only 30 days – making it an awesome alternative to traditional options like fixed deposits.

The final cryptocurrency investment product that OVEX offers is its arbitrage service.

This involves buying cryptocurrencies on an overseas exchange – where there are fewer exchange controls – and selling it on local markets for a profit.

Markets with exchange controls end up paying more for internationally-traded cryptocurrency, which means that you can exploit these differences to make a profit.

Invest with OVEX

All of these cryptocurrency investment opportunities offer great returns on your investment, and are proof that it is never too late to begin investing in cryptocurrency.

If you’d like to begin your cryptocurrency journey, visit OVEX’s website today to learn more.