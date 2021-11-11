Top security predictions for cyber resilience in 2022 – Part 2

Leading IT services provider Micro Focus’s chief security strategists have made six crucial predictions about cyber resilience in 2022.

These predictions were made by Micro Focus experts Stan Wisseman and Rob Aragao, and follow six others which can be found in the “Part 1” article.

Stan Wisseman is the Chief Security Strategist for Micro Focus in the North American region, where he heads up the Micro Focus CyberRes Security Strategist team.

His three key predictions about cyber resilience and security for 2022 are detailed below.

Prediction 1: Remote work is here to stay, and the concept of securing a perimeter is reaching its end

Wisseman predicts that as more employees work from home and on unsecured networks, Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) will be forced to restructure their security controls, and identity and access management policies.

This reform will be a step towards zero-trust architecture (perimeter-less security), which provides complete access to connected devices and other rapidly expanding endpoints in the enterprise.

Prediction 2: Purpose built, in-house security operations centres (SOCs) will fade

Wisseman believes that the days of in-person SOCs are waning – in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has taught Security Operations teams they can accomplish virtually everything they need to do remotely.

While these centres are traditionally designed for productivity, SecOps teams are finding that remote working helps them to retain skilled resources and is gradually rendering traditionally large and impressive SOCs obsolete.

Prediction 3: Third-party outsourcing of SOCs will continue to rise

Rising SecOps complexities have made the outsourcing of SOC functions appealing to organisations, largely due to cost savings.

Many organisations will attempt to streamline their internal SOC operations, but will inevitably conclude that outsourcing is the easiest path.

The next three predictions are by Micro Focus Chief Security Strategist Rob Aragao.

Prediction 4: Reducing cyber risk by focusing on business impacting data

Aragao suggests that in the future, organisations will focus their cyber investments on protecting data that directly impacts their business operations.

He predicts that a resilient approach to cybersecurity programs that minimises risk for organisations may be achieved by better understanding ‘business impacting’ data.

Prediction 5: The real threat to IoT will be realised

A major cyber incident will drive the need to embed better security protocols in IoT devices in 2022, predicts Aragao.

He believes that current security protocols are too relaxed and take a dangerous ‘reactive’ approach.

Prediction 6: Privacy concerns will drive consumers away

Lastly, Aragao proposes that consumers leveraging social platforms will drive positive change by turning consumers away from key brands that have contributed to privacy and trust issues.

This will force companies to find a balance between using and protecting user data.

