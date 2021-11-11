Everything you need to know about using MeeTime on your HUAWEI nova 8i

If you’ve got the new HUAWEI nova 8i in your hand, you’re probably starting to discover the power of this incredible device.

Ultra-slim, ultra-light and perfectly proportioned, the HUAWEI nova 8i is beautiful both to look at and to hold.

But it also comes jam-packed with state-of-the art technology that will help you live a seamless, connected and creative life. One of the best features you should be exploring on this smartphone is MeeTime.

What is MeeTime?

MeeTime is Huawei’s very own video calling app. It allows you to video call friends and family who also have Huawei devices.

These could be Huawei smartphones and tablets, or even TVs and smartwatches.

To access MeeTime, all you need to do is download it from HUAWEI AppGallery or scan a QR code.

You then sign in with your Huawei ID, select “Phone” and then choose “MeeTime” from the options at the bottom of your screen. Pick the person you want to speak to and you’re off.

Why should you use MeeTime?

Of course, MeeTime isn’t the only video calling app out there, but it certainly sets itself apart from the rest.

Here’s why you should use it over other third-party video calling apps.

Only MeeTime offers Full HD video calling at a resolution of up to 1080 pixels – that’s more than twice the resolution of other popular apps that have video calling functionality.

With that kind of resolution, you can expect a sharp and crisp viewing experience. So much so that you’d be forgiven for thinking you were speaking to your friend face-to-face.

Of course, the HUAWEI nova 8i’s 6.67-inch screen with HUAWEI Edgeless Display only makes this experience better.

MeeTime also comes with a frame rate of 30 frames a second, which helps all movements appear smooth and natural, even if you have a weak connection.

In fact, MeeTime has been designed to handle poor network situations or changes in bandwidth, using super-resolution technology to compensate for video quality in real time. It’s also friendly on your data.

What special features does MeeTime offer?

MeeTime has several special features that make for fun and fantastic video calls.

Its one-touch beauty settings can help you always look your best, and its new two-way screen sharing function allows you to share information while you chat.

Sharing your screen comes in handy if you want to exchange ideas and information with colleagues and clients, or if you’re unsure about an online purchase and want your friend’s advice.

You can even use it to help your parents with a tech issue they’ve encountered. Simply share your screen during a video call to bring important information directly into view.

MeeTime is also designed to perform well in low-light environments, which means the days of feeling frustrated when you make a video call at night are long gone.

With MeeTime’s low-light enhancement (activated by pressing the on-screen lightbulb icon), you can both see each other clearly.

All MeeTime calls make use of end-to-end encryption, which means your privacy is guaranteed, too.

Give MeeTime a shot on your HUAWEI nova 8i today and connect with the people in your life more easily and seamlessly.

HUAWEI MeeTime is available on selected Huawei devices running on EMUI 9.1 or higher.

To download MeeTime, you can go to HUAWEI AppGallery or scan this QR code:

For more information, please visit: https://consumer.huawei.com/za/mobileservices/meetime/