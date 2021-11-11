Instagram and Humanz host Creator workshop at House of Instagram

As part of this year’s official House of Instagram Africa event on 16 November, Humanz and Instagram will be hosting a dedicated workshop for creators who wish to learn more about how to grow their presence and monetize their content on the platform.

House of Instagram Africa will bring together marketers and creators and go behind the filters to experience how people, brands and organizations are shaping the next evolution of creative innovation.

“Our goal at Humanz has always been to open up the industry and bring new fresh faces into the creator economy and working hand in hand with Instagram to curate the workshop for creators in Africa allows for us to use our extensive knowledge of the industry to host an event that will add incredible amounts of value to our loyal community of creators in the region” Says Brett Solomon, Global CMO for Humanz.

Attendees will hear from inspiring marketers, creators and community leaders as well as learn the latest on how Instagram’s products and creative features can assist in making their businesses and brands stronger.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Humanz to bring this educational event to social content creators from across the continent, and to expose them to best practices for successful content strategies and monetization on Instagram and Facebook.”

“The talent and diversity of African digital creatives is endless and we’re committed to supporting it”, continues Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy, Strategic Partner Manager at Meta.

In addition, there will be the opportunity to hear from a range of special guest speakers discussing how Instagram has inspired their success.

Included in the event will be an afternoon deep-dive workshop for creators who wish to learn more about Meta’s Branded Content offering and the Do’s and Don’ts of content on Facebook and Instagram.

The House of Instagram event is free to attend on the 16th of November with the main session kicking off at 10am (SAST) and the Creator Workshop commencing from 2pm (SAST).

Marketers looking to view the full schedule and register for The House of Instagram main event can register here.

Creators looking to view the full schedule and register for the Creator Workshop can click here.

Please note that should you intend to attend both sessions you will need to register for each separately.