Binance coin: The Ethereum killer that no one is talking about

In light of BNB’s more than 17% price rally this week, many crypto investors will rightly be asking themselves what this cryptoasset is all about. Let’s demystify Binance’s native cryptoasset.

What is Binance?

Binance is a crypto trading exchange founded by Changpeng Zhao, known in the crypto community as ‘CZ’. A crypto trading exchange is similar to that of the JSE or the NYSE but for cryptoassets.

Largely thanks to the wide variety of cryptoassets available and the advanced features that it offers, Binance has become the “go-to” exchange for many crypto investors all over the world.

Its success has seen Binance grow to become the biggest crypto exchange globally, with 24hour trading volumes far beyond its nearest competitors.

Aside from being the most popular crypto exchange in the world, Binance also has its own blockchain, the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The BSC offers similar features to Ethereum, Solana and Cardano, in that it seeks to become the foundation of an ecosystem of decentralised finance (DeFi) products and services by facilitating financial transactions using smart contracts.

Like Solana, BSC offers faster transaction times, lower fees and programming capabilities that make it easy for developers to create complex smart contracts.

But there is a catch…

While the BSC might offer much faster transactions and lower costs, that comes at a cost. The reason Ethereum is ‘slower’ is because a decentralised network operates across thousands of nodes or computers, and therefore it takes time for this network to reach consensus’.

The reason the Binance network can operate at a much faster transaction speed is due to the fact that it only uses 21 validators. Therefore, much like Solana, it would appear that the BSC is giving up some decentralisation to make faster transactions possible.

What is Binance coin’s (BNB) purpose?

Binance coin (BNB) is the native cryptocurrency of the Binance network. Binance Coin was originally created as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum network but has since moved away from this. It is now issued on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

BNB was created as an easy way for Binance users to pay trading fees and as a utility token.

A utility token is not designed to be used as currency, but rather gives users access to products and services on that specific platform.

For example, Binance allows users access to features like trading, investing, earning interest, lending, borrowing and much more. Binance charges a fee for all of them.

With regards to trading, users pay a lower fee if they pay in BNB. Also, the more BNB you hold, the bigger the discount you receive on trading fees.

For users of the BSC, BNB serves as a way to pay for using the network. Much like the way that Etheruem users use ETH to pay for interacting with Ethereum, BSC users use BNB to interact with the network and all the applications built on top of it.

Binance coin’s performance?

We know Solana has been grabbing all the limelight over the past few months as its returns have been nothing short of astonishing, but Binance coin’s returns haven’t exactly been the worst, placing second with an impressive +2,158%

Below we can see the 12-month returns of the biggest and most trusted cryptocurrencies.

Binance is currently the 2nd top-performing cryptocurrency. It is also the best performing centralised exchange cryptocurrency (CEX).

But returns don’t show you everything. You need to follow the money. Based on the total value locked (TVL) into smart contract platforms, Binance smart chain is the second-largest behind Ethereum, with 13% of all smart contract value locked.

The total value locked (TVL) is simply the number of assets currently held on specific smart contract platforms. TVL, therefore, shows exactly which smart contract platforms are attracting the most money and hence the most adoption.

Why would I invest in it?

There are many good reasons to own BNB.

First and foremost, BNB gives you exposure to the biggest crypto exchange in the world while also giving you exposure to the second biggest smart contract cryptocurrency.

As stated above, the BSC offers faster transaction times, lower fees and a programming capability that makes it easy for developers to create complex smart contracts. This is clearly an attractive blockchain to developers as the TVL shows it to be the second biggest with regards to assets held in their smart contracts.

Yes, Binance has had its regulatory scrutiny from different governments worldwide, but they are actively trying to fix these issues.

Where do I buy Binance coin?

