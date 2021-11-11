NETGEAR extends Wi-Fi 6 leadership with new access points

NETGEAR’s new WAX202 and WAX206 desktop Wi-Fi 6 access points expand the Business Essentials line of powerful, easy-to-deploy, and affordable business networking products.

With a combination of high performance and expanded coverage at the right price points for small businesses and work-from-home customers, these new wireless access points are NETGEAR’s best value Wi-Fi.

“As the newest members of the new Business Essentials product family, the WAX202 and WAX206 provide today’s home office workers, micro businesses, and students with a cost-effective, standalone solution to typical wireless networking challenges.”

“Problems such as spotty connectivity, congestion due to limited bandwidth, dropped connections, low speed, complex configuration, and lack of security are all solved thanks to the advanced technology built into the WAX202 and WAX206.”

“The WAX202 and WAX206 complement the ceiling mount WAX 214 and WAX 218 access points,” says Tobie van Schalkwyk, product manager for NETGEAR at Duxbury Networking.

In any home or business, getting the best coverage from a wireless access point is key.

With professionals and students working and learning from home or other locations, the performance and security demands of a Wi-Fi network have increased exponentially.

The WAX202 and WAX206 leverage the latest wireless standard, Wi-Fi 6, to deliver more coverage than previous generations of the Wi-Fi technology.

This advancement reduces dead zones and makes for a more productive and less frustrating wireless experience.

The WAX202 and WAX206 support up to three separate wireless sub-networks, each with dedicated names (SSIDs), thus maximising performance and security of every connection and user-type.

“A small business owner or work-from-home professional can therefore separate their business/work network traffic from the network traffic associated with their children (who are learning from home) and yet again from their traditional home network traffic; all from a single WAX202 or WAX206.”

“Additionally, the new access points support WPA3 authentication and encryption for the highest level of Wi-Fi connection security and also support DHCP NAT server for enhanced firewall security,” says Van Schalkwyk.

“More and more devices require an internet connection these days. Surveillance cameras, smart lighting, TVs, audio/video equipment, digital signage, IoT appliances, and everyday appliances are competing with your computers, printers, and phones for access to the network.”

“According to a 2020 survey by Statista, the average American had access to more than ten connected devices in their household. Wi-Fi 6 delivers 40% more speed and supports four times more concurrent devices than a Wi-Fi 5 device with the same radio configuration,” says Van Schalkwyk.

The WAX202 and WAX206 access points are designed to make set-up and configuration easier than ever before.

The intuitive web-based interface provides step-by-step instructions for system configuration and bring-up.

The new Wi-Fi 6 standard is deployed on both the 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz bands, thus ensuring future compatibility with all Wi-Fi devices.

Both WAX202 and WAX206 are backwards compatible with devices using Wi-Fi 5.

Multiple 1 Gb Ethernet ports enable faster, wired connection to PCs, printers, and other wired network devices while freeing up more wireless bandwidth for Wi-Fi-only devices like laptops, tablets, and mobile phones.

For more information contact Duxbury Networking, +27 (0) 11 351 9800, [email protected], www.duxbury.co.za