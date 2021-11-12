Get significantly enhanced cellular signal with the all-new WilsonPro Single Room Booster Kit

Bolton Technical, SA’s industry leader in cellular signal booster technology announced the release of their new and improved single room signal booster, now available online!

The latest WilsonPro Single Room cell signal booster has launched in South Africa. Designed to meet the unique cellular connectivity needs of thousands of South Africans, the WilsonPro Single Room booster is the ideal solution to stay connected due to weak or non-existent indoor cellular coverage.

Designed to boost signal in a single room or an area where it is needed the most, the WilsonPro single room booster features a consumer-friendly design for easy installation and fuss-free maintenance.

The unit comes as a complete kit with an outdoor antenna, either a directional or omni-directional antenna, 5 meters of low loss coax cable and a blade antenna which attaches directly to the amplifier for easy assembly.

The WilsonPro Single room booster works by receiving weak signal, bypassing obstructions such as building material, boosts the weak signal, and then rebroadcasts the signal inside a room.

The solution is made up of a three-part system:

The Outside Antenna to capture weak cell signal.

2. The Amplifier to boost the weak signal.

3. The Inside Antenna to rebroadcast the enhanced signal inside your home.

WilsonPro Single Room Product Highlights:

Powerful Signal Booster for your small room/small office.

Boosts both voice and data (4G LTE and 3G) for multiple users.

Works for any phone using MTN, Cell C, Vodacom and Telkom.

Complete kit: all parts included, easy install.

Automatic Gain and Oscillation Control

ICASA approved – Legal for resale in SA.

The WilsonPro Single Room booster is powerful yet comes at a very affordable price. Bolton Technical is offering a limited time launch price during the month of November for only R 5999.00 incl. VAT.

There are no monthly fees involved nor does it need to be connected to the internet (wifi or landline) to work. It simply amplifies your existing cellular signal up to 32 times for better voice, data, and improved internet speeds.

The WilsonPro single room booster is backed by a 1-year manufacturer warranty. Bolton Technical also offers a 30-day better signal or money-back guarantee, and lifetime technical support and troubleshooting.

Bolton Technical: The Trusted Name in Boosting Signal

Bolton Technical is the leading provider of cell phone signal boosters in Africa. Cell phone boosters amplify 3G & 4G LTE for any phone with any mobile network operator for home, office, or vehicle.

Depending on the size, scope, and situation, the experts at Bolton Technical can tailor a custom solution for you in time, under budget, and professionally installed.