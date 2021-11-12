Move your business into the fast lane with BMW Business Partner

BMW understands that getting your growing business into the fast lane takes a lot of time and effort, with many roadblocks along the way.

That’s why they are introducing BMW Business Partner as a game-changer for businesses looking to take things to the next level.

This is an exclusive new partnership, which offers a host of financial support benefits and extras.

BMW is supporting your business journey with a discount on the purchase of a new BMW to suit your particular needs, such as the sporty 3 Series to the mighty X5, or even embracing the future of automotive engineering with the all-electric iX.

You will also benefit from an additional 10% discount on parts for fleet purchases, helping you stay on top form on the road to success.

When it comes to numbers, BMW Business Partner also offers tailored financial solutions to suit the size, scope, and requirements of your business.

Every good business needs to protect their assets, which is why a variety of insurance products are also included.

To further enhance the partnership, a few additional benefits are included to enrich and inspire you on your journey.

You’ll get complimentary access to a variety of seminars for insights and perspectives from business industry experts, not to mention the networking opportunities that can lead to more phenomenal partnerships.

Additionally, you’ll get complimentary media space to spread your word even further and complement your current marketing activities.

This ranges from social media space to radio presence, and even digital media training to upskill your team.

BMW Business Partner’s offers and benefits are available to small or medium enterprises, as well as associations.

This partnership is also ideal for members of professional associations interested in tailor-made pricing for new vehicles purchased.

Click here to find out more about BMW Busines Partner

Terms and conditions apply.