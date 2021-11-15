Takealot Blue Dot Countdown Week 3 – Plus incredible one-day deals at amazing prices

The Takealot Blue Dot Countdown sale has entered its third week, which means there are many new deals available from South Africa’s biggest online store, including its all-time hottest deals that last for one day each.

There is limited stock available for these daily deals, so make sure you don’t miss out.

The third week of the Blue Dot Countdown sale is running at the same time, from 15-21 November 2021, and offers incredible savings on smart home tech, sportswear, outdoor gear, household essentials, and kitchen equipment.

The entire Blue Dot Countdown sale runs from 1-25 November 2021, and is followed by the highly anticipated Blue Dot Sale, which commences at 00:01 on 26 November – Black Friday – and continues for 5 days until Takealot Tuesday where customers can shop extra special deals from Takealot Marketplace sellers.

Below is a selection of Takealot’s hottest 24-hour ONLY deals from the Blue Dot Countdown sale.

Limited Stock Deals!

Monday, 15 November Only – Philips Vivid Ends StraightCare Straightener – R399 (Save R500)

Tuesday, 16 November Only – Everlast Hybrid Cycle with Bluetooth and Fitness App – R2,499 (Save R1,500)

Wednesday, 17 November Only – Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant – R199 (Save R156)

Thursday, 18 November Only – Nerf-Elite 2.0 Commander RD-6 – R199 (Save R180)

Friday, 19 November Only – Essence Advent Calendar – R449 (Save R150)

Blue Dot Countdown weekly deals

Below is a selection of Takealot’s top picks from the third week of the Blue Dot Countdown sale. These deals are available from 15-21 November.

Garmin Approach S12 GPS Golf Watch – R2,499 (Save R1,350)

Hisense 50-inch UHD Android Smart TV – R7,999 (Save R1,000)

Adidas Women’s Terrex Two-Flo Shoes – R2,099 (Save R400)

Beka – Gusto 6 Piece Cookware Set – R1,229 (Save R1,350)

Delivery to your door

These deals are available on the Takealot website and on the Takealot app, with safe and contactless delivery offered across South Africa.

Takealot offers multiple payment methods for your convenience, too, including credit card, Instant EFT, and cash-on-delivery. Alternatively, there are over 80 Takealot Pickup Points throughout South Africa from which you can collect your order.

Takealot also offers hassle-free 30-day returns and will collect your product should you need to return it.

Click here to take advantage of these awesome Blue Dot Countdown deals.

Takealot Blue Dot Sale Countdown