Awesome Black Friday deals from Expert Stores – and win a PlayStation 5

Expert Stores is going all out this Black Friday to give you amazing deals on your favourite products.

The popular retailer is running Black Friday deals online and in-store from 1-30 November 2021.

If this is the first time you’re hearing about the sale, don’t worry – Expert has several surprises lined up with Big Brand and Big Saving mystery deals launching weekly, too.

These deals will only be valid for a limited time and while stocks last, so make sure you buy them early.

On top of these great savings, Expert Stores is also giving away a PlayStation 5 with two controllers and a copy of Spider-Man Miles Morales to one lucky person.

To stand a chance to win, simply fill in this competition entry form and follow Expert on social media.

The competition runs from 8-20 November 2021, so get your entry in soon.

Expert Stores’ top Black Friday picks are listed below.

LG SN7Y 380W High Resolution Audio Sound Bar – R6,999 SAVE R2,000 (Valid until 30 November)

Razor Blade Stealth 13 i7 Laptop – R29,999 SAVE R10,000 (Valid until 15 November)

Philips LatteGo Series 3200 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine – R9,399 SAVE R2,100 (Valid until 30 November)

Samsung 55-inch QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2021) – R21,999 SAVE R11,000 (Valid 8-30 November)

Epson L3110 EcoTank Printer – R2,499 SAVE R900 (Valid until 30 November)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (LTE) – R2,999 SAVE R500 (Valid 22–29 November)

About Expert

Expert is a leading South African retailer which forms part of an international buying group that is active in 22 countries.

It comprises a network of independent local retailers from across South Africa who have pooled their collective buying power to offer highly-competitive pricing to their customers.

Expert specialises in electronics and domestic appliances such as TVs, audio devices, smartphones, laptops, fridges, dishwashers, washing machines, heaters, and much more.

The popular retailer offers premium products from leading global brands such as Samsung, Apple, LG, JBL, Delonghi, Defy, Philips, Bosch, Smeg, and Russell Hobbs.

With over 100 suppliers, they stock the best goods at the best prices – so get these awesome products today.