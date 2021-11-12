Logitech G Holiday Guide – The best gifts you can buy

Logitech G has compiled its 2021 Holiday Guide, which contains great gift ideas for your gamer friends and family.

Gamers will appreciate these high-performance peripherals that complement their setups, including awesome mice and headsets, while family members will be impressed with the quality of their entire range.

The top peripherals from Logitech G’s 2021 Holiday Guide are detailed below.

PRO X Superlight Gaming Mouse – R2,799

The G PRO X SUPERLIGHT is a must have for every gamer. It is Logitech G’s fastest and lightest mouse – weighing just 63g – and is equipped with zero additive PTFE feet for a smoother glide.

It offers incredibly precise, fast, and consistent control through its HERO sensor, and features a hyper-minimal design packed with the latest technologies and advancements from Logitech G.

PRO X Gaming Headset – R2,499

Gamers can get the comfort they need with the Logitech G PRO X wired gaming headset, which offers premium performance and communication.

It gives professional gamers and e-sports athletes crisp audio and voice clarity through its PRO-G 50mm drivers and DTS 7.1 surround sound.

G923 Racing Wheel with TRUEFORCE – R7,499

The Logitech G923 is a high-performance racing wheel that will transform any gamers’ sim racing experience.

Users get an authentic feel with next-generation TRUEFORCE feedback that is complemented by programmable dual-clutch launch controls for maximum traction.

G733 Gaming Headset – R2,999

The Logitech G733 LIGHTSPEED is a wireless RGB gaming headset that weighs just 278g and features colourful and reversible suspension headbands.

It also offers a 20m wireless range and 29 hours of battery life.

G815 LIGHTSYNC Mechanical Keyboard– R3,299

The Logitech G815 mechanical keyboard offers a durable, ultra-thin, and classy design that features advanced gaming technologies such as customisable per-key LIGHTSYNC RGB and programmable G-keys.

It also features high-performance, low-profile GL switches, and buyers can choose between Clicky, Tactile, or Linear feedback.

G102 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Mouse– R499

The Logitech G102 LIGHTSYNC gaming mouse delivers gaming-grade performance in a classic design.

It is equipped with six configurable buttons that allow gamers to customise their experience to suit their style.

G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse– R999

The G305 is a wireless gaming mouse that houses Logitech G’s next-generation HERO sensor and its LIGHTSPEED wireless technology.

Gamers can choose from a palette of up to 16.8 million colours for the G305’s RGB lighting, as well as different brightness levels.

Click here to learn more about these Logitech G devices.