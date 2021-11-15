SovTech acquires South African e-commerce company OfficeBox

Innovative custom software development company SovTech has acquired OfficeBox, a premier South African e-commerce company.

SovTech obtained OfficeBox from JSE-listed company Deneb Investments for an undisclosed fee in May 2021, with the purchase forming part of SovTech’s growth strategy.

As technology is a core part of OfficeBox, the deal complements SovTech’s strong belief that any successful business revolves around software.

“Being an eCommerce business, we’re delighted to have a leading software development company as a partner,” said OfficeBox MD David Adams.

“SovTech’s experience and expertise will help us roll out innovative tech solutions to continuously improve our customers’ experience, as we strive to remain the top online stationery and office supplies company in SA.”

“The shared entrepreneurial culture also makes it a refreshing environment to work on our growth aspirations.”

SovTech’s Product Advance Director Luke Hunt said this acquisition will allow both companies to grow within the fast-growing e-commerce market.

“The e-commerce space over the years has been steadily growing and during Covid-19 we have seen the space absolutely explode,” said Hunt.

“We can’t wait to get started with the team and look at how we can use our technological experience to improve the platform and new areas of growth in the space.”

About SovTech

SovTech is a world class custom software development company which provides a complete software design and development innovation service to start-ups and enterprises.

SovTech believes that Silicon Valley technologies are the growth catalyst for every business of the future, and thus its global expertise, coupled with years of development experience, has allowed its clients to start, run, and grow world-class digitised businesses.

The company now operates on four continents and has offices in Dubai, London, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Texas, and Nairobi.

About OfficeBox

Founded in 2014, OfficeBox is SA’s premier online Stationery and Office Supplies company.

OfficeBox has created bespoke technology and a national distribution footprint which gives companies with multiple locations the option to consolidate ordering from one supplier.

Companies can literally place orders in a few minutes, by logging into their online 30 day account and shopping directly from customised favorites lists or from the full 6000+ products, all loaded with their preferential pricing.

The platform also offers intelligent control features, including order authorization options and ordering from locked, pre-approved product lists only.

OfficeBox is focused on delighting customers with its blended approach of personalized customer services and innovative technology.

They also pride themselves on a best price promise!

As the e-commerce space has expanded during the pandemic, SovTech believes there is significant room for growth and is excited to embark upon this journey with OfficeBox.

