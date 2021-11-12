Samsung Galaxy A series – 5G-enabled and affordable is the new awesome

5G is the future and the latest Samsung Galaxy A Series devices embrace this technology in a big way – complete with a satisfyingly smaller price tag.

Now is the time to choose the hyper fast connectivity that the 5G-enabled1 Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A32 5G and Galaxy A22 5G devices offer.

You can experience the real-time, always-connected speeds of 5G in an affordable smartphone that offers premium innovations.

All three devices include fast charging, long-lasting 5000mAh batteries2, awesome multi-camera set-ups, ultra-vivid screens, 4K Video streaming and awe-inspiring refresh rates.

With expandable memory and microSD support up to 1TB3, One UI Core, with content and features at your fingertips so you can get to them faster – an awesome Android experience with seamless access to the latest Google apps awaits.

Powered by 5G, the latest Galaxy A Series devices feature innovative Galaxy flagship camera technology such as Scene Optimiser, Optical Image Stabilisation, Night mode, Pro Video mode – and more, along with 5G, the fastest data out there right now.

5G powers Samsung devices at HyperFast speeds to let you stream, game, and download with power like you’ve never seen before.

And it’s not just for your phone – as 5G rolls out it’ll start connecting your whole life through the amazing Galaxy Ecosystem. Which Galaxy A Series device will you choose?

Galaxy A52 5G packs a number of Galaxy innovations including exciting camera features such as a quad camera system with 64MP high-resolution and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

Enjoy buttery-smooth scrolling, gaming and browsing on the 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display thanks to an incredible 120Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy A52 5G also delivers a clear and balanced audio experience for movies and gaming with Stereo Speakers.

Galaxy A32 5G makes next-generation connectivity more accessible than ever before.

Capture stunning content from vivid selfies to epic landscapes and everything in between with its powerful camera system, which includes a 48MP main lens.

The Galaxy A32 5G’s 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display delivers an immersive entertainment experience with a 90Hz Refresh rate.

Galaxy A22 5G is offered at the lowest price point of the three, while still offering all-round value.

Beyond the sublime design, it delivers with a crystal-clear display and high-resolution OIS camera, which includes a 48MP main lens.

Expand your view to the 6.4-inch Infinity-U Display plus, Real Smooth keeps the view smooth, whether you’re gaming or scrolling with 90Hz refresh rate.

Find out more about the affordable and awesome Galaxy A Series, powered by 5G here.

1Requires optimal 5G connection. Actual speed may vary depending on country, carrier, and user environment.

2Fast Charging capability through provided charger. Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4,900mAh. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors.

3MicroSD card sold separately.