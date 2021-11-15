Transforming teams through Atlassian Cloud

Companies are embracing digital transformation at a rate not seen before.

But to be effective in this repositioning, they must adopt agile software development practices that provide a link between cloud-based environments and their existing legacy-driven ones.

Many businesses are also taking existing toolsets to the cloud to benefit from better accessibility, higher scalability, and a standardised way of working.

Both Jira Software and Confluence have become vital to equip developers with the means to do so with the least amount of disruption possible. Tying the proverbial neat bow over these packages is Atlassian Cloud.

Taking both these solutions to the cloud and injecting enhanced security, reliability, and user-friendly management, Atlassian Cloud provides developers with the means to innovate smarter.

This enables teams to work better and collaborate faster to solve some of today’s most pressing business challenges.

This is something that Obsidian, a Platinum Level Partner within the Atlassian Solution Partner Program, understands very well.

“Many tools are so focused on just doing the basics right and taking care of the fundamentals of the cloud, that innovation falls by the wayside.”

“Using Atlassian, companies can move beyond just tracking their teams and solutions to completely transforming them for the digital landscape,” says Muggie van Staden, MD, and CEO of Obsidian.

He says that the combination of Jira Software and Confluence on Atlassian Cloud provides organisations with all the advantages of a software-as-a-service solution while still giving them the flexibility of on-premises development to smarten up the local environment as well.

“Modern DevOps processes require the best tools to deliver the perfect environment for productivity, collaboration, and visibility.”

“The integration of these three platforms means teams can track goals and task effectively to measure performance and effectiveness, scale according to any requirement, and integrate toolsets while still getting the flexibility of customised dashboards for relevant business insights,” he says.

This shift in approach can help companies address several key challenges.

These include increasing reliability issues, reducing the number of customisations that led to disparate silos, and preparing for the upcoming hardware refresh cycle.

The latter is especially critical as digital transformation ‘forces’ a decision between buying versus building solutions.

“And as the business grows, the increase in complexity brings in factors beyond just servers and maintenance.”

“It also encompasses ancillary components like backup, disaster recovery, security, bandwidth, and load balancing. These are all areas where Atlassian has proven itself regardless of the industry sector the organisation is in,” concludes van Staden.