Blockbuster Black Friday deals from Technomobi

Technomobi is offering Epic Black Friday deals on all of your favourite Tech items from 15-30 November 2021.

Deals will be offered on a variety of Tech Products, including Smartphones, Tablets, Smartwatches and Wearables, Smart Home Devices, a variety of Audio Equipment, Gaming Hardware, and an assortment of Tech Accessories.

We (the MyBroadband Team) have had a sneak peek into a few of the Black Friday deals which will be unlocked.

UNBELIEVABLE DEALS! Specifically in the Smartphones, Tablet and Wearables categories.

This will include an exclusive offer on the Apple iPhone 6s Plus 64GB, as well as great low prices on top brands like Samsung, Huawei, Oppo, Xiaomi, Nokia, Vivo and Hisense.

Every day, from 15-22 November, a new category of deals will be unlocked – so check in daily to ensure you don’t miss an amazing offer.

Once unlocked, these deals will be available while stocks last or until the end of the month.

The categories will unlock in the following order:

15 November – Accessories

16 November – Tech items

17 November – Audio

18 November – Gaming

19 November – Smart home devices

20 November – Wearables

21 November – Smart devices

22 November – All deals unlocked

Prepare for the Black Friday sale

To be the first to receive Technomobi’s Black Friday deals, sign up for an account on their website and subscribe to their Black Friday notifications.

This will let you make a Wishlist and plan your spending to ensure you get everything you want from this sale. You can also choose to be notified about deals from the categories of your choice.

Additionally, you can bookmark the Technomobi website to the top of your browser for instant access, and follow Technomobi’s social media pages for exclusive discounts.

There is an option to apply for credit on select payment methods, PayFlex, PayJustNow and Mobicred prior to Black Friday, too, to speed up the checkout process.

Click here to subscribe to Technomobi and receive updates about these incredible Black Friday deals.