Siklu announces distribution agreement with Duxbury Networking

On 19 October 2021, Siklu, a world leader in millimetre wave (mmWave) fixed wireless systems, announced a distribution agreement for the full range of Siklu products with Duxbury Networking, a leading supplier of IP-based (wireless) networking products and software in South Africa.

Duxbury’s technology partners and customers now have direct access to Siklu’s Gigabit-speed, end-to-end solutions for their market segments – residential and enterprise broadband access, security, smart cities, backhaul and critical infrastructure.

Siklu radios and related equipment are currently deployed with hundreds of wireless Internet Service Providers (ISPs) around the world, at high-security facilities, for temporary events and as part of critical backhaul network infrastructure for 5G mobile and Wi-Fi services.

This is now available for numerous (W/F) ISPs in southern Africa, irrespective of their footprint.

“Siklu looks forward to working with Duxbury to meet the ever-increasing demand for higher bandwidth solutions across South Africa,” said Ronen Ben-Hamou, CEO of Siklu.

“We are looking forward to the opportunities resulting from this partnership and solving the ‘digital divide’ challenge that customers often face when fibre is unavailable, is too expensive or takes too long to deploy.”

“We are thrilled to be involved with Siklu, given the fact that wireless is evolving at such a rapid pace in SA, particularly in the area of Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and how Siklu can provide the Gigabit speed connections our customers need,” says Andre Kannemeyer, CTO at Duxbury Networking.

