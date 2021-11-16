Protect yourself against airborne threats with AirPop facemasks

AirPop facemasks are designed to offer industry-grade protection while being as comfortable as consumer-focused products.

They are therefore the obvious choice for South Africans who have realised the importance of protecting themselves from airborne diseases.

Unlike most traditional consumer facemasks, AirPop masks are rooted in science.

This aligns with co-founder Chris Hosmer’s reason for starting the company: To protect his children and millions of others from airborne threats.

When Hosmer lived in China, his two young children suffered from acute respiratory illnesses as a result of the country’s polluted air.

He learned that existing consumer-focused masks did not have to abide by any official standards, and were therefore not very effective.

To solve this challenge, he founded AirPop and the company has since been at the forefront of the industry.

Fit, Filtration, and Function

Throughout its journey, AirPop has learned there are three key attributes that matter most when designing a facemask – fit, filtration, and function.

Fit is not only about how comfortable a mask feels, but how its fit protects you from airborne threats.

It is important that a facemask fits closely and accurately so that aerosols and droplets cannot enter or exit the mask.

AirPop has reimagined the construction, shape, and fit of its masks by scanning over 3,000 different faces to develop a science-based fit.

Filtration is another crucial consideration when designing a facemask, as low filtration efficiency means that you are not properly protected against airborne threats.

While medical-grade N95 respirators require at least 95% filtration efficiency to be approved, AirPop masks’ filtration efficiency is over 97%.

Additionally, because they use an advanced electrostatic filter without exhalation valves, AirPop facemasks provides two-way protection. This means both you and those around you are not at risk of airborne threats.

Function is the final key attribute of a mask, and refers to the specific use case of a mask and how its design follows these requirements.

For example: medical or industrial masks require high filtration efficiency, even if this comes at the expense of comfort.

AirPop has struck an incredible balance by combining peak efficiency with a comfortable fit to provide a comprehensive experience that other manufacturers simply cannot match.

Trust AirPop

AirPop’s facemasks are tested by internationally-recognised independent labs, as well as certification authorities in many different countries – including the USA, Spain, Switzerland, France, and China – to ensure they meet international regulatory requirements.

These masks are now available in South Africa from leading retailer Takealot, and are the best choice to protect yourself and your family from airborne threats.

