Awesome MTN Business deals this November

MTN Business is offering amazing deals throughout November that will keep your employees connected.

MTN Business is committed to working with South African organisations to provide the best digital solutions and packages to them, and always keeps this in mind when designing its latest deals.

Take a look at the amazing specials on offer from MTN Business throughout November, below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G – R999 x 24 months on Made for Business M

Samsung’s Z Flip3 5G is an amazing foldable smartphone that is perfect for those who need a device that offers premium productivity.

This includes an extremely useful “flex” mode, as well as the unique ability to stand upright – both of which make it a versatile smartphone for business use.

The Z Flip3 boasts powerful flagship hardware that will give you the best user experience, too, and will ensure you can run any apps you need to.

MTN Business’s Z Flip3 deal is available on a 24-month Made for Business M contract, which includes 6.5GB of data and 400 all-network minutes.

You can also choose to add a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 40 or 46mm smartwatch for an additional R200 per month.

Apple iPhone 13 128GB – R769 x 24 months on Made for Business M

Apple’s iPhone range has a sparkling reputation for being the best smartphones on the market, and the iPhone 13 is no exception.

These smartphones run Apple’s iOS operating system and offer premium performance that makes this one of the best smartphones you can get as a business user.

This iPhone 13 deal costs R769 per month on a 24-month Made for Business M contract – which also includes 6.5GB of data and 400 all-network minutes.

MTN Business Broadband LTE 500GB – R599 x 24 months

MTN is offering phenomenal value on its Business Broadband LTE 230GB package and is now including an additional 120GB Work Express data, and 150GB promo data, at no extra charge.

This gives you plenty data on South Africa’s best network at the price of just R599 per month on a 24-month deal.

This is the best LTE option for your business.

Additionally, if you require a router, you can add one to this package for just R80 per month.

MTN Business 90GB SIM-only – R279 per month x 24 months

MTN Business is offer amazing value on its Made for Business Data+ XL 30GB package, now offering a total of 90GB for just R279 per month.

This package includes 30GB anytime data, 20GB YouTube data, and 40GB promotional data.

If you’re in the market for a data SIM for business use, this is the package for you.

Click here to get these MTN Business deals.