Unstoppable together with Gautrain

As we come to the end of another trying year, still grappling with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic amongst a host of other unique challenges in the country, South Africans have, time and again, demonstrated their tenacity and perseverance, in the face of adversity.

The Gautrain’s #UnstoppableTogether campaign is not just a reminder of our resilience as a nation, but is also a message of hope and encouragement, reminding us that we can overcome any obstacle when we harness our collective strength.

Keeping Mzansi on the Move

“This campaign is a reminder of our resilient spirit and what is possible when we stand united as a nation. As the Gautrain, we are moved by Mzansi’s commitment for a better and brighter future for all.”

“In spite of our adversities we are a nation that is unstoppable when we harness our collective strength and as Gautrain we are unstoppable because no matter what, the people of Mzansi keep moving and remain unstoppable. This is what makes us Unstoppable Together” says Kesagee Nayager, marketing and communications executive at the Bombela Concession Company.

About the Bombela Concession Company

In 2006, the Bombela Concession Company was appointed by the Gauteng Provincial Government to design, build, operate, maintain and partially finance the Gautrain project.

The Bombela Concession Company, together with its operator, the Bombela Operating Company, strives to deliver a safe, clean and reliable integrated public transport system – the Gautrain.

The Gautrain commenced operations in 2010 and, with an average punctuality rate of 98.4%, it is today regarded as one of the most reliable passenger train services in the world – an achievement that South Africans can be exceptionally proud of.

Travelling at a maximum of 160km/h, the Gautrain connects Hatfield Station with Johannesburg Park Station in approximately 42 minutes, and Sandton Station with OR Tambo International Airport in less than 15 minutes.

