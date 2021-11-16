Silicon Overdrive reaches milestone with leading Hybrid Cloud Security certification

Silicon Overdrive, an IT Managed Services Provider, focused on delivering Cloud and Software Development solutions for customers, have announced a new cloud security milestone; becoming the first company in South Africa to have achieved the TRENDsCampus Master – Hybrid Cloud Security certification.

To qualify for the certification, the Silicon Overdrive Cloud Security and Compliance team had to become certified in Hybrid Cloud Security and pass a stringent exam that demonstrated the depth of their Trend Micro Cloud One and Hybrid Cloud Security expertise and capabilities.

Why Silicon Overdrive Partnered with Trend Micro

Part of Silicon Overdrive’s mission is to ensure that their customers secure their workloads and adhere to their specific industry compliance requirements, such as POPIA, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, GDPR, and HIPAA.

Silicon Overdrive chose Trend Micro as their preferred security and compliance solution based on the comprehensive security and compliance checks, automated self-healing, remediation recommendations, and reporting across a customer’s various environments that Trend Micro offers.

Trend Micro has extensive cloud capabilities and scales with the compute workloads to ensure the continuous protection of customer cloud and hybrid environments.

“The fact that Trend Micro products seamlessly integrate into the AWS environment without hindering system performance was another selling point. Our customers don’t want to add something into their environment that’s going to impact performance. With Trend Micro, our customers get automated scans and critical alerts while maintaining the same performance,” says Charlton Daniels, the AWS Director at Silicon Overdrive.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Trend Micro ticks all the compliance boxes for customers requiring PCI DSS for example, as it includes IPS, IDS, malware protection, file integrity monitoring, and firewall”, says Ross Davie, the Business Development Director for Silicon Overdrive.

Trend Micro and the AWS Well-Architected Review

As an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, Silicon Overdrive also leverages the AWS Well-Architected Review (WAR) Framework. The Well-Architected Framework is based on five pillars of Operational Excellence, Security, Reliability, Performance Efficiency, and Cost Optimisation, and was designed to help cloud architects build secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient workloads.

By using Trend Micro Cloud One – Conformity as part of the Well-Architected Review process, Silicon Overdrive can identify security risks and compliance shortfalls more effectively and streamline the remediation process, to ensure that customer workloads are secure and compliant.

About Silicon Overdrive

Silicon Overdrive has significant experience and expertise in helping customers migrate, secure, optimise and manage their AWS infrastructure, as well as achieve and maintain security and compliance, including POPIA, GDPR, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, and HIPAA.

Silicon Overdrive was named the AWS Consulting Partner of the Year – Sub-Saharan Africa for 2020.

They are an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, AWS DevOps Competency Partner, AWS Solution Provider Partner, AWS Public Sector Partner, and AWS Immersion Day Partner. They are also an AWS Well-Architected Partner and an Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) for Microsoft Windows Service Delivery Partner.

Their AWS team has 90+ AWS certifications including AWS DevOps Engineer Professional, AWS Solutions Architect Professional, Security Specialty, Machine Learning Specialty; and SysOps Administrator, Developer and Solutions Architect Associate certifications.

Would you like a better understanding of your Cloud Security? Contact Silicon Overdrive for an AWS funded Well-Architected Review.