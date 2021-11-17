Incredible Black Friday teaser deals on prints from Canvas and More

Canvas and More specialises in printing your photos onto ready-to-hang canvas frames, and they are offering amazing Black Friday teaser specials.

These deals will not be repeated or beaten on Black Friday – so if you’re in the market for canvas prints, this is the perfect time to get an amazing deal.

Canvas and More’s canvas prints are sold on ready-to-hang wooden frames – making them the perfect Christmas or birthday gift – and are extremely popular among newly-married couples as a great way to remember their special day.

They are also amazing for sprucing up your home or office.

Additionally, Canvas and More now sells fridge magnets, photo puzzles, and vinyl wall art – so visit their website today to find the perfect gift.

Black Friday teaser deals

Canvas and More is running Black Friday teaser deals ahead of the big day to make sure you do not miss out.

Thanks to the incredible demand it receives over the Black Friday period from customers, all Black Friday teaser deals will not be repeated or beaten on Black Friday – so get them today to avoid disappointment.

About Canvas and More

Canvas and More is a proudly South African business that has achieved incredible success. This is thank to its in-house manufacturing processes and advanced software to manage its orders.

The business also attributes much of its success to its focus on providing excellent customer service, which sets it apart in its industry.

This superior customer service is easily proven by the thousands of positive online reviews Canvas and More has received.

The current Canvas and More Black Friday teaser deals are shown below.

3-Piece Canvas Print Combo – From R150 (Was R560)

6-Piece Rectangles Canvas Print Combo – R399 (Was R1,540)

25-Piece Canvas Print – R1,000 (Was R5,380)

12 X A4 Prints – R500 (Was R3,120)

Click here to view these great Canvas and More specials.