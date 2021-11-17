Axxess launches its cheapest Uncapped Fixed LTE deal yet

Alongside its host of other Fixed LTE packages, Axxess now brings you MTN Uncapped Fixed LTE at a special promo price of only R779pm – a big saving on the normal R949pm price.

This unbelievable promo price is available until further notice.

Axxess is also offering uncapped night data with selected capped packages as part of its promotional offering.

The uncapped night data is a first from Axxess, and it offers infinite connectivity for night owls.

The two capped packages that include this free uncapped night data are the 200GB package for R549pm, and the 400GB deal for only R749pm.

“Our uncapped night data provides endless fun and unlimited capabilities from 00:00 – 05:59,” said Axxess.

This uncapped night data is only throttled at 1TB of usage, so clients can surf the Internet to their heart’s content.

Other MTN Fixed LTE packages from Axxess include the new 40GB + 40GB package at R199pm and the 90GB + 90GB package for R349pm.

These prices are for SIM-only packages and are offered on a month-to-month basis.

Click here to check if MTN Fixed LTE is available in your area.

It should be noted that using the service requires an MTN-approved router, which is why Axxess is currently running a promotion where you can get the ZTE MF286c router at a discounted price on checkout.

Fixed LTE is a great connectivity solution for your home or office.

It offers simple, affordable, and easy connectivity that can be self-installed at your home without requiring a fixed line.

This brings fast uncapped Internet to your doorstep – without breaking the bank.

Click here to get MTN Uncapped Fixed LTE from Axxess.