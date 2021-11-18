Unbeatable Black Friday Fibre Specials from Urban X – Get a Free Mini-UPS

Urban X, a leading South African gaming ISP, is dropping in this Black Friday with S-tier fibre specials to give you the competitive edge when playing your favourite PC and console games.

From 15 November to 30 November, get the hottest Home Uncapped deals from Openserve, Vuma, and MetroFibre.

Home Uncapped with Openserve

Home Uncapped with Vuma

Home Uncapped with MetroFibre

Urban X is powered by Urban Connect and delivers unshaped and uncapped solutions in partnership with these lightning-fast fibre providers.

The leading ISP offers the highest level of connectivity control and performance at affordable prices.

Get a FREE mini-UPS when you get these specials

Leave the lag and load shedding behind with our Black Friday fibre deals that come with a free mini-UPS when you subscribe.

This mini-UPS will keep your router running during the two hours of downtime, ensuring that you can continue to climb the leaderboard without worries about losing connection mid-game.

These Mini-UPS offer the following features:

Small switching change and short transfer time.

0.8A maximum charging current and automatic adapter charging ability recognition that uses voltage step-down to adjust the charging current.

12V, 2.5A rated output with over-current adjustable functionality.

Circuit adopts the hardware and software through multi-protective function steps.

Includes low-capacity indicator, adapter input indicator, battery working indicator, and charging indicator.

Includes over-charged, over-discharged, over-current and short-circuit multi-protective function for UPS interior.

Light weight design, weighing only 260g.

Already have fibre? Not a problem!

Switch to Urban X to level up your gaming connections and leverage the benefits of choosing South Africa’s first dedicated gaming ISP.

Putting gamers first

Urban X boasts direct peering agreements with several standout gaming brands, including Blizzard, Riot, and more.

Direct connection at the London Internet Exchange (LINX) means your experience on international servers is seamless.

Additionally, minimal contention at our NNIs and latency monitoring prioritises gamers to reduce network interruptions.

We put the gamer first and ensure that you can play on your favourite local and international servers with the best ping possible, fewer lag spikes, less packet loss, and hardly any connection drops.

This is because we know that when it comes to competitive gaming, every ms counts.

Our packages offer you a lightning-fast connection in your area for amazing prices – no matter whether you play on PC or console.

Gain the competitive edge and win with Urban X, an ISP that takes care of your connection so that you can focus on the game.